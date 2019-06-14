Derry's Conor Glass scores first ever AFL goal for Hawthorn

DERRY NATIVE CONOR Glass bagged his first goal in Aussie Rules today but he couldn’t prevent Hawthorn from falling to defeat against rivals Essendon.

Glass, who made his AFL debut for the Hawks in 2017, kicked the long-range goal on the run during the second quarter of the 96-77 loss.

Hawthorn trailed by 35-20 at half-time and failed to turn it around in the second-half as they suffered a seventh defeat in 12 games.

Fellow Irishman Conor McKenna played a starring role for Essendon, who ran out 19-point winners in front of 44,846 at Marvel Stadium.

The Tyrone speedster pulled off a neat dummy solo while being chased by a Hawthorn defender during the early stages of the game.

Glass, 21, won an Ulster title with Derry minors before making the move Down Under. He has featured in each of Hawthorn’s last four games.

They’re currently sitting in 11th in the AFL standings, one place behind Essendon and three outside of the playoffs.

23-year-old McKenna has made 12 appearances for the Bombers so far this season.

