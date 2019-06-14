This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry's Conor Glass scores first ever AFL goal for Hawthorn

Tyrone man Conor McKenna pulled off a dummy solo for Essendon in the same game.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 14 Jun 2019, 3:26 PM
50 minutes ago 911 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4682611

DERRY NATIVE CONOR Glass bagged his first goal in Aussie Rules today but he couldn’t prevent Hawthorn from falling to defeat against rivals Essendon.

Glass, who made his AFL debut for the Hawks in 2017, kicked the long-range goal on the run during the second quarter of the 96-77 loss.

Hawthorn trailed by 35-20 at half-time and failed to turn it around in the second-half as they suffered a seventh defeat in 12 games.

Fellow Irishman Conor McKenna played a starring role for Essendon, who ran out 19-point winners in front of 44,846 at Marvel Stadium.

The Tyrone speedster pulled off a neat dummy solo while being chased by a Hawthorn defender during the early stages of the game.

Glass, 21, won an Ulster title with Derry minors before making the move Down Under. He has featured in each of Hawthorn’s last four games.

They’re currently sitting in 11th in the AFL standings, one place behind Essendon and three outside of the playoffs.

23-year-old McKenna has made 12 appearances for the Bombers so far this season.

