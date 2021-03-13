BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 13 March 2021
Advertisement

Early Hourihane goal gives Swansea strong start as they chase Premier League promotion

It’s Hourihane’s fifth goal of the season for Swansea who he joined on loan from Aston Villa in January.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,440 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5380557

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CONOR Hourihane is back among the goalscorers for Swansea City today as their bid for promotion to the Premier League continues.

luton-town-v-swansea-city-sky-bet-championship-kenilworth-road Source: PA

Hourihane gave Swansea the lead after only three minutes of their game away to Luton Town in the early clash in the Championship. They are still ahead 1-0 during the first half at Kenilworth Road.

It’s Hourihane’s fifth goal of the season for Swansea who he joined on loan from Aston Villa in January. He made a brilliant goalscoring start for the club with four goals in his first five Championship appearances but hadn’t hit the net in his last five games.

A win for Swansea would lift them back into second place, three points ahead of Brentford who are third and won 1-0 away to Blackburn Rovers last night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie