Early Hourihane goal gives Swansea strong start as they chase Premier League promotion

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CONOR Hourihane is back among the goalscorers for Swansea City today as their bid for promotion to the Premier League continues.
Hourihane gave Swansea the lead after only three minutes of their game away to Luton Town in the early clash in the Championship. They are still ahead 1-0 during the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Swansea take an early lead at an extremely wet and windy Kenilworth Road!— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/MG20LdKQDb
It’s Hourihane’s fifth goal of the season for Swansea who he joined on loan from Aston Villa in January. He made a brilliant goalscoring start for the club with four goals in his first five Championship appearances but hadn’t hit the net in his last five games.
A win for Swansea would lift them back into second place, three points ahead of Brentford who are third and won 1-0 away to Blackburn Rovers last night.
