QPR looking to send Ireland U21 defender Masterson out on loan

Conor Masterson, who has made four appearances for the Rs this season.

Conor Masterson, who has made four appearances for the Rs this season.

IRISH DEFENDER CONOR Masterson could be set for a loan spell away from QPR in January.

The 22-year-old from Celbridge joined the Rs in July 2019 after his release from Liverpool.

A year ago, the Championship club were eager for him to gain first-team experience on a short-term basis.

However, just as a loan move appeared likely in January, he broke into the Rs team and ended up playing 12 league games during the second half of last season.

Ireland U21 international Masterson has featured four times in all competitions this term, but remains behind Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet in the pecking order and manager Mark Warburton believes he needs regular football to develop.

“He’s done very well when he’s stepped in but there still might be an option to make sure we complete his education,” Warburton told West London Sport.

If Rob’s not fit then Conor is more than capable of coming in, but he needs a run of games where he gets 20 or 25 under his belt and the lessons that come with that.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“That would be a massive part of his education. You’ve got to look after everyone developing.”

He added: “They’ve got to come back to QPR as better players who are ready for Championship football. We as a club have got to provide those opportunities and those lessons.

“If the right club is available and the right centre-half is available then we might look at that.”