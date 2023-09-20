'A brilliant recruit as a player and as a person' - Tyrone's McKenna extends Brisbane stay

FORMER TYRONE FOOTBALLER Conor McKenna has signed a new two-year deal with the Brisbane Lions, and will remain at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old initially joined the side as an off-season recruit after two years out of the AFL playing Gaelic football and helping Tyrone to the 2021 All-Ireland title. He had previously played 79 games with Essendon between 2015-20.

McKenna has played every game possible during Brisbane’s 2023 campaign. In doing so the defender has become a key reason the Lions finished top four and are playing off in a Preliminary Final.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved with the Brisbane Lions and I can’t wait to see what we achieve this year and across the next two years,” McKenna said.

“I said when I first signed with the club that I came to the Lions because I wanted to be part of a team that was in the premiership window and that I could hopefully help them take the next step.

“We have had a fantastic season as a club so far and hopefully we can finish it with something special.”

Brisbane Lions general manager Danny Daly said McKenna deserved his new contract.

“Conor has been a brilliant recruit for our club as a player and as a person, and we are thrilled to have him remain as a Brisbane Lion for at least the next two years,” he said.

“We knew when we first signed Conor that he would really help strengthen our list, but he has probably exceeded expectations with the impact he has had.

“After not playing AFL for two years we thought it would take a while to find his feet, though he hit the ground running in the first game of the season and has continued to build on it ever since.

“Conor will not only play a big role in the rest of our 2023 finals campaign he will also be a key to further success for the Brisbane Lions in the next two years.”