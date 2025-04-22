Conor Nash in line for ban after hit in Hawthorn-Geelong AFL game

CONOR NASH IS in hot water after a striking incident in an AFL game for Hawthorn.

The Meath native was lining out against Geelong on Easter Monday when he caught Gryan Miers with a swinging arm to the head during the third quarter.

The incident was reported on the spot by the field umpires and referred directly to the AFL Tribunal by the Match Review Officer.

Australian reports noted the clash was “graded as careless conduct, severe impact, and high contact, and will result in a minimum three-match ban”.

The round six match, played in front of 88,746 fans at the MCG, ended in a 86-79 victory for Geelong to leapfrog Hawthorn into sixth place.

Nash became the first Irish player to make 100 appearances for the Hawks last month and has signed a long-term contract extension until 2029.