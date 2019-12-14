This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inter cancel news conference in protest at publication of 'offensive' Conte letter

After an Italian newspaper published a critical letter about Antonio Conte, Inter cancelled their scheduled media session for Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 3:11 PM
38 minutes ago 1,862 Views 2 Comments
Antonio Conte.

INTER CANCELLED THEIR their news conference in protest at Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport publishing what the club described as an ”offensive letter” about head coach Antonio Conte.

Conte was due to speak to reporters to preview their away Serie A match against Fiorentina on Sunday.

But Inter released a statement saying the media session would not be going ahead because Corriere had published a critical letter and added their own comment indicating agreement with its content.

Inter’s statement read: “Yesterday [Friday], the Corriere dello Sport published an offensive letter towards our coach, justifying its aggression in the comment.

“In order to send out a message to all media outlets that they must “guarantee respect for people”, there won’t be a press conference today.”

According to Football Italia, the club’s statement came as a surprise to journalists, who had already assembled in the conference room.

And the same outlet claimed that the critical comments were sent in by a Bologna supporter.

The fan in question admitted ‘relishing’ Inter’s Champions League knockout after the defeat by ‘the Barcelona B team, which showed the clapped-out coach how you play football.’

The letter added: ‘I contest the beatification of Conte, who in his career, despite the victories, has never shown good football.’

Inter also clashed with Corriere earlier this month when striker Romelu Lukaku and former Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling featured on a front page along with the headline “Black Friday” ahead of their meeting with Roma in Serie A.

- Omni

The42 Team

