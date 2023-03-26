Advertisement
PA Antonio Conte.
# managerial casualty
Antonio Conte leaves Spurs 'by mutual agreement'
Cristian Stellini appointed acting head coach for remainder of season.
9 minutes ago

TOTTENHAM HEAD COACH Antonio Conte has left the club “by mutual agreement”.

A statement from the Spurs said: “We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.” 

More to follow . . .

