Cora Staunton calls time on remarkable AFLW career

CORA STAUNTON HAS announced her retirement from AFLW.

The Mayo great bows out after 50 games and six seasons with Greater Western Sydney Giants, where she established herself as their all-time leading goal kicker and games holder.

Staunton, 41, became the first Irish player to cross codes back in 2017 and paved the way for many more to follow suit. Laura Corrigan Duryea was the first Irishwoman to feature in the league, the Cavan native already based in Australia and the pair blazed a trail for international players thereafter.

A four-time All-Ireland winner and record-equalling 11-time All-Star for the Green and Red, Staunton quickly marked herself out as the Giants’ top forward.

She has kicked 55 goals overall and is joint second on the AFLW all-time list. She is also the oldest player in AFLW history. Staunton holds a number of other titles and accolades including the 2020 club’s Coaches Award and 2022 Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, and was named a life member of the Giants at the most recent Gabrielle Trainor Medal.

The GIANTS’ all-time leading goal kicker and games record holder, Cora Staunton, has called time on her AFLW career 🧡 #BigBigSound — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) March 27, 2023

Last season’s final round game against the Gold Coast Suns proved her 50th and final AFLW game as the Carnacon clubwoman returned home to weigh up her future.

She decided to call time on a glittering top-level playing career, recently joining the Galway senior camogie team as a performance coach and has continuing her punditry work with RTÉ.

“I congratulate Cora on not only everything she has achieved in our game of Aussie Rules, but throughout her entire sporting career,” Giants Head of Women’s Football Briana Harvey said.

“While not a foundation player, she has been with us through our highest highs and lowest lows and helped to build and shape the foundations and standards within our club.

“Cora will not only leave a legacy as a successful cross-code player and leading goal scorer, but I would imagine that one of her proudest legacies she leaves us with is the establishment of the weekly Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award.

“Cora has formed life-long friendships with players and staff across her time at the club and her presence will be missed.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Cora for her contribution over the past six seasons and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

“Staunton leaves as one of the best to have ever played in the AFLW competition and her sporting achievements across two countries are astounding,” a statement from Greater Western Sydney adds.

“In the Gaelic game Staunton won four All-Irelands and three Ladies’ National Football League titles with Mayo. She was an All-Star on 11 occasions and in addition to playing Gaelic football, Staunton has also played three other football codes in Ireland at a senior level.”

Also a talented soccer and rugby player, Staunton follows team-mate Bríd Stack into AFLW retirement.