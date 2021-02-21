Cora Staunton hits the headlines with four goals as Giants fight off Eagles

Staunton bagged a brace in either half for the Giants.

CORA STAUNTON FIRED in four goals as the Greater Western Sydney Giants kickstarted their AFLW campaign with a second-straight win.

Staunton’s quadruple helped the Giants to 7.6 (48) to 4.4 (28) win against the West Coast Eagles on Sunday.

But a good day from an Irish perspective was overshadowed by injury to Aisling McCarthy.

The Tipp star was helped from the field by the Eagles trainers with a suspected knee injury after she landed awkwardly in the fourth quarter.

Having lost their first two games of the season, the Giants now move up to 10th while the Eagles — who have Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly in their ranks as well as McCarthy — remain winless.

Staunton opened the scoring in the first minute when she wriggled free and poked home the first of her four goals, before she followed up with a second to give the Giants a 12-6 lead.

The Giants led 33-25 at the break but two more Staunton goals in quick succession settled the contest in the fourth quarter and set the hosts on course for a comfortable 20-point win.

Elsewhere, Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer impressed for Brisbane with 14 disposals and five tackles but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lions from falling to their first defeat of the season, a 45-33 loss against the Adelaide Crows.

Meanwhile, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee both lined out for Melbourne who also lost their 100% record in a 37-24 defeat against the Western Bulldogs.