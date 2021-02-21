BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

Cora Staunton hits the headlines with four goals as Giants fight off Eagles

Blow for the Eagles as Tipp’s Aisling McCarthy helped from the field with a suspected knee injury.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 11:56 AM
22 minutes ago 702 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361202
Staunton bagged a brace in either half for the Giants.
Staunton bagged a brace in either half for the Giants.
Staunton bagged a brace in either half for the Giants.

CORA STAUNTON FIRED in four goals as the Greater Western Sydney Giants kickstarted their AFLW campaign with a second-straight win.

Staunton’s quadruple helped the Giants to 7.6 (48) to 4.4 (28) win against the West Coast Eagles on Sunday.

But a good day from an Irish perspective was overshadowed by injury to Aisling McCarthy.

The Tipp star was helped from the field by the Eagles trainers with a suspected knee injury after she landed awkwardly in the fourth quarter.

Having lost their first two games of the season, the Giants now move up to 10th while the Eagles — who have Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly in their ranks as well as McCarthy — remain winless.

Staunton opened the scoring in the first minute when she wriggled free and poked home the first of her four goals, before she followed up with a second to give the Giants a 12-6 lead.

The Giants led 33-25 at the break but two more Staunton goals in quick succession settled the contest in the fourth quarter and set the hosts on course for a comfortable 20-point win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer impressed for Brisbane with 14 disposals and five tackles but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lions from falling to their first defeat of the season, a 45-33 loss against the Adelaide Crows.

Meanwhile, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee both lined out for Melbourne who also lost their 100% record in a 37-24 defeat against the Western Bulldogs.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie