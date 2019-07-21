This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dual star Noonan on the double as Cork City put Kilkenny to the sword

The hosts were emphatic winners in today’s Women’s National League game at Bishopstown.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
41 minutes ago 838 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4733930
Noonan scored twice on Sunday (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Noonan scored twice on Sunday (file pic).
Noonan scored twice on Sunday (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Saoirse Noonan scored a late brace to cap off Cork City’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Kilkenny in the Women’s National League on Sunday afternoon.

Noonan, who hit 1-2 for Cork in their All-Ireland ladies football championship win over Cavan on Saturday, scored goals six and seven for the home side as they put bottom-of-the-table Kilkenny to the sword at Bishopstown.

Cork were dominant from the outset as first-half goals from Zara Foley, Ciara McNamar, Christina Dring and Katie McCarthy put them in a strong position at the break, although Emma Campbell did pull one back for the visitors.

In her final game for the club, Megan Sheehan got in on the act in the second period before Noonan’s double rounded off the scoring.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne claimed Women’s National League Cup glory at Ferrycarrig Park, as Emily Whelan’s 72nd-minute goal saw off Wexford Youths.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie