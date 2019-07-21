Dual star Noonan on the double as Cork City put Kilkenny to the sword

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Saoirse Noonan scored a late brace to cap off Cork City’s emphatic 7-1 victory over Kilkenny in the Women’s National League on Sunday afternoon.

Noonan, who hit 1-2 for Cork in their All-Ireland ladies football championship win over Cavan on Saturday, scored goals six and seven for the home side as they put bottom-of-the-table Kilkenny to the sword at Bishopstown.

Cork were dominant from the outset as first-half goals from Zara Foley, Ciara McNamar, Christina Dring and Katie McCarthy put them in a strong position at the break, although Emma Campbell did pull one back for the visitors.

In her final game for the club, Megan Sheehan got in on the act in the second period before Noonan’s double rounded off the scoring.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne claimed Women’s National League Cup glory at Ferrycarrig Park, as Emily Whelan’s 72nd-minute goal saw off Wexford Youths.

