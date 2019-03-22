This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3 changes for Cork as Powter to make first start in 14 months in relegation battle on Sunday

Cork must win in Armagh on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 22 Mar 2019, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,347 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4555227
Sean Powter starts for Cork for their trip to Armagh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK HAVE HANDED Sean Powter a first start in 14 months as they bid to escape relegation from Division 2 in Sunday’s final round of the Allianz football league.

Cork must win in their trip to face Armagh in the Athletic Grounds while hoping for a Tipperary win or draw in their last game with Clare in Thurles.

Powter has not started for Cork since suffering a hamstring injury in January 2018 in a league tie against Tipperary. He made his comeback last month against Meath when he scored a goal, while he also came off the bench in the recent ties with Tipperary and Donegal.

The Douglas man comes in at centre-forward in one of three changes from that loss last Saturday against Donegal with Clonakilty’s Mark White starting in goal and Fermoy’s Tomas Clancy named at centre-back. Nemo Rangers duo Luke Connolly and Micheál Martin are both out injured while St Finbarr’s defender Sam Ryan drops to the bench.

Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday is 2pm.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarr’s)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) (Captain)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
11. Sean Powter (Douglas)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
15. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)
17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
18. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
19. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
21. Sean White (Clonakilty)
22. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg)
23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
24. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
25. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)
26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

