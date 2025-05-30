Hurley back in Cork squad, Turbitt to start for Armagh

CORK CAPTAIN BRIAN Hurley returns from injury and is on the bench as the Rebels face Kerry at Páirc Úi Chaoimh on Saturday at 4,45pm (GAA+).

Sean Brady is also included among the subs for the SFC Group 2 Round 2 clash. He missed last weekend’s loss to Meath in Navan after being red-carded against Kerry last month in the Munster semi-final, a game which Cork lost after extra-time.

Cork’s starting team is the same that took the field in Navan last Saturday, the Royals winning out 1-13 to 0-12.

CORK:

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree – captain), 4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Seán Powter (Douglas), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 14. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), 15. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs:

16. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

17. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

18. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan)

19. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

20. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

21. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown)

22. Conor Cahalane (Castlehaven)

23. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

24. Éanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

25. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Standby Players: Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), David Buckley (Newcestown), Seán Dore (Ballincollig).

Conor Turbitt has been named to start for Armagh, who play Dublin on Sunday at Croke Park in their Group 4 Round 2 game at 4pm (RTE 2), with both sides having a win under their belt already.

Turbitt came on early last weekend against Derry, replacing the injured Oisín O’Neill, and scored 1-2.

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann), 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Darragh McMullen (Madden), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg)

13. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s), 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

Subs:

16. Blaine Hughes (St Patrick’s Carrickcruppen)

17. Tomás McCormack (Annaghmore)

18. Greg McCabe (Camlough)

19. Connaire Mackin (Camlough)

20. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers)

21. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

22. Niall Grimley (Madden)

23. Callum O’Neill (Belleeks)

24. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)

25. Shane McPartlan (Clan na Gael)

26. Jemar Hall (Forkhill)