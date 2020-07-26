Hurley brothers star in Cork as reigning champions draw in Roscommon and Monaghan

CORK SENIOR ATTACKING duo Brian and Michael Hurley were in brilliant scoring form as their club Castlehaven won their senior football championship opener today.

The Hurley brothers accounted for 0-10 of Castlehaven’s tally as they triumphed 0-14 to 0-9 against Carbery Rangers in the Cork Premier SFC with Michael top scorer as he struck 0-6 from play and Brian grabbed 0-4, three of those from play.

The meeting of the 2012 and 2013 champions against the 2016 kingpins was a standout fixture on the opening weekend of senior action in Cork with the TG4 cameras present in Clonakilty for live coverage.

Carbery Rangers were badly hampered by the absence of their county senior player John O’Rourke through injury with John Hayes only able to come on as a late substitute. Seamus Hayes (0-4) and Mark Hodnett (0-3) took up the scoring responsibilities in a game where the teams were tied at 0-7 apiece at the interval.

But Castlehaven took charge in the second half with Damien Cahalane and Mark Collins other established names in their ranks. Brian Hurley shot a pair of points either side of a score from Collins as they moved clear before Michael Hurley grabbed the last two points to clinch victory in the clash in Group 2, which also features Newcestown and Ilen Rovers.

Castlehaven's Damien Cahalane and Alan Jennings of Carbery Rangers Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Roscommon SFC action saw reigning champions Padraig Pearses pull off an amazing comeback to draw 2-10 to 3-7 against Boyle in the group stages. Boyle looked in complete command with their 3-7 to 0-4 advantage with just under 20 minutes of normal time left but it finished all square.

Conor Payne and Hubert Darcy (file photo) were key for Padraig Pearses today. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

There was also a draw in the big game of the day in the Monaghan SFC as the title holders Clontibret drew 1-9 apiece with 2018 beaten finalists Ballybay.

Conor McManus reacts after Christopher McGuinness scores a goal for Clontibret Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

