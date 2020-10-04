BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 4 October 2020
Mark Collins the penalty shootout hero as Castlehaven and Nemo set to meet in Cork final

The final is scheduled for next Sunday afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 9:33 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5223498
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLER MARK Collins was the hero as he shot his club Castlehaven into the county’s premier senior football decider tonight in a dramatic semi-final success over St Finbarr’s.

Collins converted the spot kick in sudden death of the penalty shootout that decided a game which could not produce a winner over the course of 90 minutes of action.

Earlier Collins had scored a penalty in the regulation part of the shootout before his second converted strike sealed a 4-3 win for Castlehaven and sets up a final against old rivals Nemo Rangers.

And it was Collins who nailed the free in the closing stages of extra-time to save Castlehaven and send the teams to a shootout as it finished 1-13 apiece.

Defeat was rough justice on a St Finbarr’s team who contributed much to a pulsating spectacle that featured two red cards with Roland Whelton (Castlehaven) and Eoghan McGreevey (St Finbarr’s) both dismissed in the second half of normal time after a fracas had developed.

Steven Sherlock was in excellent scoring form for the Barrs’ as he hit 1-9, drilling home a first-half goal and converting a free deep into injury-time to leave it 1-11 each as the action went into extra-time. Moments before Brian Hurley looked to have scored the winner, firing over a stunning sideline kick with the outside of his right boot from 40 yards.

Earlier reigning champions Nemo Rangers won out narrowly by 0-14 to 2-7 against divisional outfit Duhallow, a repeat of last year’s final, with Mark Cronin their hero as he grabbed the winning point.

Moments before Duhallow had tied the game in Páirc Uí Rinn with Mark Ellis netting but it was Cronin who then popped up with the vital score. Duhallow were ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at the break and Seamus Hickey struck their first goal after the interval.

But Nemo ensured they will contest the final thanks to their capacity to kick points with Cronin (0-4), Paul Kerrigan (0-3) and Conor Horgan (0-2) to the fore.

Cork Premier SFC Semi-Final Results

  • Nemo Rangers 0-14 Duhallow 2-7
  • St Finbarr’s Castlehaven

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

