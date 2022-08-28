Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 28 August 2022
Advertisement

Defending Cork champions crash out as quarter-final line-up takes shape

Midleton are out in the group stages after losing their final group game to Kanturk.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,071 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5851780
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WAS A big shock in the Cork Premier senior hurling championship on Sunday as Kanturk overcame Middleton, sending the reigning champions out in the group stages.

An injury-time Brian O’Sullivan free was enough to secure Kanturk’s status in the top-flight on a 2-19 to 3-15 scoreline. Heading into the closing stages, Middleton led by three only for an Alan Walsh goal to level up the tie. The crucial final score came five minutes into injury time. 

On a busy weekend, the knockout stage has been set following the results from this Sunday’s matches. Sarsfields also bowed out after a 4-19 to 0-19 loss to St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn. Ethan Twomey, Jack Cahalane, Brian Hayes and Eoghan Finn all raised a green flag. 

They will play Douglas in the quarter-final, who suffered a six-point loss against Newtownshandrum on a 1-26 to 2-17 result. Their reward is a game against Glen Rovers in the final eight as Patrick Horgan’s 0-12 helped them to a 0-26 to 3-07 win over Na Piarsaigh in Carrigtwohill. Elsewhere, Blackrock defeated Charleville 1-20 to 1-18.

Quarter-finals: 

Douglas v St Finbarr’s

Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum

Blackrock v Imokilly

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Through to the semi-finals:

Erins Own

Relegation playoff:

Na Piarsaigh v Charleville

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie