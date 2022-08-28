Defending Cork champions crash out as quarter-final line-up takes shape

THERE WAS A big shock in the Cork Premier senior hurling championship on Sunday as Kanturk overcame Middleton, sending the reigning champions out in the group stages.

An injury-time Brian O’Sullivan free was enough to secure Kanturk’s status in the top-flight on a 2-19 to 3-15 scoreline. Heading into the closing stages, Middleton led by three only for an Alan Walsh goal to level up the tie. The crucial final score came five minutes into injury time.

On a busy weekend, the knockout stage has been set following the results from this Sunday’s matches. Sarsfields also bowed out after a 4-19 to 0-19 loss to St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn. Ethan Twomey, Jack Cahalane, Brian Hayes and Eoghan Finn all raised a green flag.

The Knockout stage for the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship has been set following the results from this evenings matches. https://t.co/p5e1myVZPi@CoOpSuperstores #OneCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/xLBRU59o25 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) August 28, 2022

They will play Douglas in the quarter-final, who suffered a six-point loss against Newtownshandrum on a 1-26 to 2-17 result. Their reward is a game against Glen Rovers in the final eight as Patrick Horgan’s 0-12 helped them to a 0-26 to 3-07 win over Na Piarsaigh in Carrigtwohill. Elsewhere, Blackrock defeated Charleville 1-20 to 1-18.

Quarter-finals:

Douglas v St Finbarr’s

Glen Rovers v Newtownshandrum

Blackrock v Imokilly

Through to the semi-finals:

Erins Own

Relegation playoff:

Na Piarsaigh v Charleville