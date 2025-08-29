Cork City defeat Waterford to boost survival hopes

Cork City 2

Waterford FC 0

Jack McKay reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY arrived knowing the terms were non-negotiable. Anything but victory would leave them staring at the inevitable.

By the close of Friday evening at Turner’s Cross, Evan McLaughlin’s rasping volley and Matthew Murray’s poacher’s finish had delivered a 2-0 win over Waterford and, with it, something to cling to.

If the first half was an even tug, the second was City’s. Murray struck in the 54th minute, pouncing on Sam Glenfield’s misjudged back pass and driving low into the corner.

A gift, yes, but only because Murray had the instinct to pounce. He limped off injured, summing up City’s fortunes this year, with Josh Fitzpatrick already withdrawn. Yet, the pulse of the performance never dimmed.

Rory Feely came close with a volleyed effort, Sean Murray slipped Maguire through with a stunning long pass, but the striker snatched at his effort.

McLaughlin tested Stephen McMullan in search of a third. Freddie Anderson looked to have found it.

Kitt Nelson’s delivery, Anderson’s shot — or rather — bullet. He unleashed a strike with such power that Stephen McMullan stopped it with his body before he could react.

Waterford’s best chance of the half arrived moments later. Trae Coyle, who was lively from the bench, with a brilliant cross that found Amond. Brann saved the close-range shot, and it fell to Faal, but he failed to hit the target.

Still, City kept prodding. Twice Alex Nolan curled a left-footed shot inside the box, twice McMullan stretched to save. They coughed up control, and their opponents enjoyed plenty of possession in the last 10 minutes, though they never looked like finding a way back.

City began well. Not quite as explosive as the first 90 seconds from the previous week against Bohs, but this time the pressure was prolonged, the intent clear.

Josh Fitzpatrick burst free three times on the counter, each run teasing at the prospect of a breakthrough. He even slipped Murray through, though the linesman’s flag spared Waterford after he scored.

At the other end, Muhammadu Faal was first to ask a real question, stepping past two City defenders, only to be denied when Conor Brann tipped his drive aside.

Faal then turned provider, cutting the ball across for Joshua Miles, only for Brann to save again.

The City goalkeeper would be called upon three more times before the interval.

Evan McLaughlin curled a free kick that drew gasps from the crowd after Ryan Burke climbed highest to head just over.

Burke had already saved Waterford earlier, cutting out Murray’s low cross.

Maguire battled hard as always, three times fouled inside the opening 22 minutes. For once, he was being supplied, and when he stole half a yard to head home, Turner’s Cross erupted, only for the offside flag to deny the Leesiders a second time.

But City would not be denied. In added time, Murray muscled his way down the flank, his cross coming off Radkowski and falling kindly for McLaughlin.

The finish was emphatic, a rasping volley from close range that gave City a lead to carry inside.

The second half was better again. Murray doubled the lead, and City clung on to keep the candle flickering.

CORK CITY: Brann; Kiernan, Anderson, Feely, Crowley; McLoughlin (Lyons 77), Kamara; Fitzpatrick (Nolan 25 inj), Nelson, M Murray (S Murray 56 inj); Maguire.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Miles (Coyle 63), Radkowski, McDonald, Burke, Dempsey (Horton 84); Glenfield (Rossiter 63), Noonan, Olayinka, Noonan; Amond (c), Faal.

Referee: Paul McLoughlin (Monaghan)

Attendance: 2,560