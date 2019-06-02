Dublin runner wins second successive Cork City marathon, Tipp native first woman home

DUBLIN RUNNER GARY O’Hanlon has won the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon for the second successive year.

The Clonliffe Harriers AC athlete finished the 26-mile race in a winning time of 2.21.43, having broken clear of the field in the 18th mile.

Tim O’Donoghue and Sergiu Ciobanu came home in second and third place respectively in the men’s race.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Angela McCann was the first woman to cross the line, This was the Clonmel AC runner’s third time to win the women’s race in the Cork City Marathon after previously triumphing in 2011 and 2012.

Nollaigh O’Neill was the second woman to complete the race while Megan Amritage finished in third.

Source: Cork City Marathon Twitter.

This is the 13th year for the Cork City Marathon with up to 8,000 people taking part.

Craig Skyes completes the full 26.2 miles in full Army uniform! 🙌🏻🏆 unbelievable #MoreThanAMarathon pic.twitter.com/0UoilTXMtG — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 2, 2019

