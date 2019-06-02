This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin runner wins second successive Cork City marathon, Tipp native first woman home

This is the 13th year for the race with up to 8,000 people taking part.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 3:03 PM
24 minutes ago 821 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4665529
Clonliffe Harrier's Gary O'Hanlon [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clonliffe Harrier's Gary O'Hanlon [file pic].
Clonliffe Harrier's Gary O'Hanlon [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUBLIN RUNNER GARY O’Hanlon has won the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon for the second successive year.

The Clonliffe Harriers AC athlete finished the 26-mile race in a winning time of 2.21.43, having broken clear of the field in the 18th mile.

Tim O’Donoghue and Sergiu Ciobanu came home in second and third place respectively in the men’s race.

Meanwhile, Tipperary’s Angela McCann was the first woman to cross the line, This was the Clonmel AC runner’s third time to win the women’s race in the Cork City Marathon after previously triumphing in 2011 and 2012.

Nollaigh O’Neill was the second woman to complete the race while Megan Amritage finished in third.

Cork marathon Source: Cork City Marathon Twitter.

This is the 13th year for the Cork City Marathon with up to 8,000 people taking part.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie