St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Ryan McLaughlin (Conor Carty 66), Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland (Brandon Kavanagh 78); Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon (Al-Amin Kazeem 77); Simon Power, Kian Leavy (Barry Baggley 78), Jordon Garrick (Jake Mulraney 46); Mason Melia.
Brilliant Cork City shock St Pat's to reach FAI Cup final
LAST UPDATE | 20 mins ago
Cork City 3
St Patrick’s Athletic 0
Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross
A NIGHT THAT began with a fan protest ended with a joyful pitch invasion as Cork City produced an FAI Cup shock for the ages.
The relegation-bound side overwhelmed St Patrick’s Athletic with their counter-attacking prowess to seal an Aviva Stadium return for the first time since 2018.
City led this semi-final from Seani Maguire’s 10th-minute strike before two goals in the space of 90 seconds from Evan McLaughlin secured a remarkable triumph at a rocking Turner’s Cross. The marauding midfielder had also bagged a brace in the quarter-final.
The result marked the Leesiders’ first win over Pat’s in 18 attempts, dating back to May 2018. It also reversed their 4-0 Inchicore defeat just 11 days previous, while spoiling Stephen Kenny’s 1,000th game in club management.
They could yet be contesting both the First Division and the UEFA Conference League next year should they win next month’s Aviva showpiece.
Storm Amy spared this fixture, but a fan protest saw toilet rolls rain down from the Shed End at kick-off. The City supporters’ choice of projectile was targeted at majority owner Dermot Usher, who made his fortune in the bathroom business.
They simultaneously held up a banner, which read: ‘End Kildare rule in Cork – Usher out’. They hardly saw this ending coming.
Cork fans before the game.
Cork fans protest against owner Dermot Usher before the game
Ger Nash had chopped and changed between defensive formations in the heavy defeat to Pat’s last Monday week. In response, he opted for a compact 5-4-1. Charlie Lyons started his first game in three months, while Greg Bolger and Kitt Nelson were also restored to the team.
After a bout of the flu, Chris Forrester returned for the visitors, while Ryan McLaughlin replaced suspended right-back Axel Sjoberg.
Backed by a vocal 5,408 crowd, City signalled their intent from the off. Josh Fitzpatrick won possession, not for the last time, and squared for Alex Nolan. The ex-Pat’s prospect drew a save from Joseph Anang.
Maguire has a tumultuous personal history with Kenny, and he saved his best performance of the season for his former boss.
It began when Freddie Anderson’s delightful ball behind the cover found Maguire. The five-foot-nine frontman guided the bouncing ball inside the advancing Anang, who bailed out for fear of conceding a penalty. After stepping inside another defender, Maguire stroked it into the empty net. His sixth goal of the season sent the Shed into overdrive.
St Pats' Manager Stephen Kenny.
City continued to look dangerous going forward. Evan McLaughlin lashed wide, and Nelson couldn’t reach Nolan’s threatening cross.
The latter part of the half developed into a rearguard action. Still, City would’ve been satisfied to limit Pat’s to a sequence of potshots and miskicks.
Kian Leavy flashed their first effort over the bar. Jason McClelland’s similar attempt had to be helped over. McClelland and Mason Melia couldn’t connect with a couple of back-post dinks, which caught the City defence unawares. A late Simon Power free-kick had Conor Brann scrambling as it drifted past the post.
Kenny introduced Jake Mulraney for Jordon Garrick at half-time in a bid for more end product.
The impressive Anderson blocked attempts from Power and McClelland. The Stoke City loanee then provided the launchpad for another counter, which ended with Nelson’s shot bobbling into Anang’s arms.
Melia, McClelland, and Joe Redmond extended Pat’s struggles for a shot on target.
They would pay for such wastefulness when Evan McLaughlin pounced for a swift brace.
The first arrived in the 70th minute. Fitzpatrick beat his marker to switch the play. Darragh Crowley poked the ball into space before feeding McLaughlin. The midfielder slammed his right-footed shot inside the near post.
The celebrations had hardly ended before McLaughlin was free-wheeling towards goal again. Maguire created the opening by turning his opponent. His pass deflected off Redmond and fell perfectly for McLaughlin to drill home with his left boot from 25 yards.
Cork City: Conor Brann; Darragh Crowley, Freddie Anderson, Rory Feely, Charlie Lyons (Fiacre Kelleher 78), Josh Fitzpatrick; Alex Nolan (Matthew Kiernan 78), Greg Bolger (Kaedyn Kamara 78), Evan McLaughlin (Seán Murray 73), Kitt Nelson; Seani Maguire (Brody Lee 86).
St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Ryan McLaughlin (Conor Carty 66), Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Jason McClelland (Brandon Kavanagh 78); Chris Forrester, Jamie Lennon (Al-Amin Kazeem 77); Simon Power, Kian Leavy (Barry Baggley 78), Jordon Garrick (Jake Mulraney 46); Mason Melia.
Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).
Cork City FAI Cup League of Ireland LOI Match Report Rebel Army