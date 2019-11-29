Cork City release new home shirt for 2020

CORK CITY ARE the latest League of Ireland club to release a new home strip for 2020.

It’ll the Leesiders’ third season with Adidas since they replaced Nike as the club’s kit supplier.

Source: Cork City FC

The green shirt was unveiled today by midfielder Gearoid Morrissey and Ireland senior women’s international Eabha O’Mahony.

According to the usual jargon that accompanies kit launches: “The stunning new design is made from Adidas “AEROREADY™” technology – a light, comfortable and breathable fabric. It features mesh panels on the sides, sleeves and nape, while the sleeves also feature a modern white/green hexagonal pattern.”

“The new shirt will also feature our vibrant new crest design, made from a mixture of woven and silicone material, allowing the City crest to really pop. A stitched white Adidas badge and traditional three stripes on the shoulder area complete the look.”

The new shirt is now available for pre-orders via the club’s official website.

