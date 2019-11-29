Cork City release new home shirt for 2020

CORK CITY ARE the latest League of Ireland club to release a new home strip for 2020.
It’ll the Leesiders’ third season with Adidas since they replaced Nike as the club’s kit supplier.
The green shirt was unveiled today by midfielder Gearoid Morrissey and Ireland senior women’s international Eabha O’Mahony.
According to the usual jargon that accompanies kit launches: “The stunning new design is made from Adidas “AEROREADY™” technology – a light, comfortable and breathable fabric. It features mesh panels on the sides, sleeves and nape, while the sleeves also feature a modern white/green hexagonal pattern.”
“The new shirt will also feature our vibrant new crest design, made from a mixture of woven and silicone material, allowing the City crest to really pop. A stitched white Adidas badge and traditional three stripes on the shoulder area complete the look.”
The new shirt is now available for pre-orders via the club’s official website.
Rise With Us in 2020.— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) November 29, 2019
Pre-order your Cork City FC @adidasfootball home shirt today.https://t.co/hYURk9WVvq 💚#CCFC84 #ACityRising pic.twitter.com/YdwyBXhQV7
