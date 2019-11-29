This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City release new home shirt for 2020

It was unveiled today by midfielder Gearoid Morrissey and Ireland women’s international Eabha O’Mahony.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Nov 2019, 12:19 PM
9 minutes ago 165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4911481

CORK CITY ARE the latest League of Ireland club to release a new home strip for 2020.

It’ll the Leesiders’ third season with Adidas since they replaced Nike as the club’s kit supplier.

GeaoirdEabha Source: Cork City FC

The green shirt was unveiled today by midfielder Gearoid Morrissey and Ireland senior women’s international Eabha O’Mahony.

According to the usual jargon that accompanies kit launches: “The stunning new design is made from Adidas “AEROREADY™” technology – a light, comfortable and breathable fabric. It features mesh panels on the sides, sleeves and nape, while the sleeves also feature a modern white/green hexagonal pattern.”

“The new shirt will also feature our vibrant new crest design, made from a mixture of woven and silicone material, allowing the City crest to really pop. A stitched white Adidas badge and traditional three stripes on the shoulder area complete the look.”

The new shirt is now available for pre-orders via the club’s official website.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie