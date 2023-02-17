Bohemians survive late scare to upstage Cork City at sold-out Turners Cross

Cork City 1

Bohemians 2

THE ATMOSPHERE ON Leeside was exactly as raucous as you’d imagine it to be as Cork City made their return to the top-flight stage but it was Grant Horton who made the perfect bow as Bohemians survived a late scare to hold out for a 2-1 victory.

Debutant Horton gave Bohs a dream start to their 2023 season and Jordan Flores sent the 700-strong away end into raptures with a second-half strike as Declan Devine’s men stole the show at a sold-out Cross for the most part.

Ruairi Keating’s late reply for City, however, forced a chaotic finish and Bohs were made to scramble for the three points that had for so long felt inevitable.

The new-look Dubliners controlled the game for 80-odd minutes and, in truth, didn’t even seem to especially extend themselves until Keating’s goal which resuscitated a long-quietened Cross.

In the end, they were forced to withstand an aerial bombardment into The Shed end, and several last-gasp City chances, before they could exhale and celebrate a job well done overall.

For Colin Healy’s Rebels, Celtic loanee Toby Oluwayemi began between the sticks with two new Swedish arrivals, Albin Winbo and Kevin Custovic, making up the left half of a four-man defence. Belgian attacker Tunde Owolabi, taken down the N8 from St Patrick’s Athletic, started on the left-hand side of the hosts’ attack.

Declan Devine made 10 off-season signings to revitalise Bohs and six of them started on Leeside, including prodigal son Keith Buckley who resumed his captaincy after taking a year out last term to travel Asia and Australia. The influential 30-year-old’s inclusion on the right-hand side made for an all-new Bohs backline, with Paddy Kirk on the opposite flank and a centre-half pairing of Grant Horton and Kacper Radkowski deployed in front of James Talbot.

James Akintunde and Dylan Connolly debuted for the Phibsborough men to either side of Jonny Afolabi, the proverbial new signing who made just three appearances for Bohs last season before his year was ended by injury.

City had the first sniff at goal: a long throw by Cian Bargary was flicked on at the near post but Bohs ‘keeper Talbot and the huge away contingent behind him took a collective breath as it looped tantalisingly over the oncoming Tunde Owolabi and wide.

Bohs, too, caused an early aerial threat through left winger Akintunde, whose own looping header was threatening enough that Oluwayemi saw the need to tip it over.

The capital club, who enjoyed an impressive pre-season, asked some early questions through their three-pronged attack of Akintunde, Afolabi and Connolly, all three of whose pace had City defenders on skates on a couple of occasions.

Up the other end, Ruairi Keating was careening around the place like a madman, feeding off scraps on home ball but keeping Bohs defenders honest for the vast portions of time in which he was without it.

His own defence was pulled asunder, however, for Bohs’ opener on 19 minutes.

Alistair Coote played a one-two with Afolabi on a short corner and meandered into the City box, clipping a perfectly weighted cross back as far as debutant Grant Horton. The 21-year-old defender, on loan from Cheltenham Town in England’s League One, poked a perfect header back across goal, leaving Oluwayemi with no option but to watch as the ball nestled in his left-hand corner.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Grant Horton celebrates the opener. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Having landed the first heavy blow, Bohs got behind their jab thereafter, controlling proceedings and sucking the energy out of the home support as far as the break.

It didn’t help the Cork faithful that ‘keeper Oluwayemi, only 19, was enduring a nervy first outing at this level but by half-time, even the sense of frustration in the Turners Cross stands had given way to a kind of ponderous quiet.

City were attacking The Shed end after the break but it was Bohs who came within a whisker of doubling their lead seconds after the restart, a bullet header from Akintunde whistling inches wide.

The 26-year-old Englishman went off injured shortly afterwards after what looked to be a knock to the head, with Declan McDaid replacing him on Bohs’ left.

Their second arrived from the same side, but it was Jordan Flores who went it alone.

The central midfielder cut in-field and carried the ball towards the edge of the area. He rifled a shot towards the centre of goal, the movement of which seemed to totally flummox Oluwayemi who got his angles, and his hands, all wrong. 2-0 Bohs and, even well before the hour mark, it felt like you could stick a fork in it.

Oluwayemi, mind, did collect himself sufficiently to make a fine stop from Afolabi as Bohs caught City on the break soon afterwards. On tonight’s evidence, the fit-again former Celtic and Ireland U21 striker, still just 23, will prove a real menace for League of Ireland defences this season.

Bohs retained complete control of the game until 83 minutes when, from nothing, City found the entry they’d spent the night looking for.

It was Ruairi Keating — the hosts’ standout performer — whose diligence was rewarded as he pounced upon a comical miscontrol by Bohs keeper Talbot and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Suddenly, The Cross was alive again.

Sub Daniel Krezic then came close with a header and, with five minutes of stoppage time added by the excellent referee Rob Hennessy, a capacity crowd took to its feet.

They were nearly removed from them as City fashioned a series of route-one chances, the last of which for Darragh Crowley even deceived a portion of the crowd into believing it had been scored when in fact it was smothered on the line by Talbot.

The final whistle sounded seconds later, and the away end erupted as Bohs exited stage left with all the spoils.

Cork City: 1. Toby Oluwayemi; 4. Cian Coleman (C), 6. Alexander Gilchrist, 18. Josh Honahan; 11. Cian Bargary, 10. Barry Coffey, 14. Albin Winbo, 8. Aaron Bolger, 27. Kevin Custovic; 9. Ruairi Keating, 7. Tunde Owolabi

Subs: 2. Gordon Walker, 5. Matt Healy (Winbo 60′), 16. Daniel Krezic (Owolabi 81′), 17. Darragh Crowley (Coffey 82′), 20. James Corcoran, 22. John O’Donovan, 24. Cian Murphy, 28. Jonas Hakkinen, 30. Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh

Bohemians: 1. James Talbot; 16. Keith Buckley (C), 5. Grant Horton, 13. Kacper Radkowski, 3. Paddy Kirk; 6. Jordan Flores, 17. Adam McDonnell; 8. Alistair Coote; 11. James Akintunde, 9. Jonathan Afolabi, 10. Dylan Connolly

Subs: 7. Declan McDaid (Akintunde 51′), 14. James McManus, 15. James Clarke (Coote 76′), 18. John O’Sullivan, 21. Andrew Baker, 22. Dean Williams (Afolabi 76′), 23. Kristopher Twardek (Connolly 88′), 24. Cian Byrne, 25. Luke Dennison

Referee: Rob Hennessy