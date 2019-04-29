This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pressure grows on Cork City as Harps cancel out O'Connor's incredible 25-yard free kick

John Caulfield’s side were held by bottom-placed Finn Harps on Monday night at Turners Cross.

By Denis Hurley Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:19 PM
Mark McNulty alongside Garry Buckley.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork City 1

Finn Harps 1

Denis Hurley report from Turners Cross

A LATE EQUALISER from Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan gave the Premier Division’s bottom side a second draw in a row as Cork City were denied what would have been a first league win in eight games.

Before a crowd of 1,612 at Turner’s Cross on Monday night, Kevin O’Connor’s free kick four minutes into the second half put the Rebel Army ahead – their first goal in three games – but a second goal wasn’t forthcoming and Harps’ efforts to find a leveller were rewarded.

After Niall Logue had gone close, denied by a Mark McNulty save, the Donegal side forced a corner, which was only half-cleared as far as sub Tony McNamee and his cross was turned in from close range by Cowan.

In the time that remained, City looked to find a second goal but Cowan denied Graham Cummins while Conor McCarthy flashed an effort wide after a corner.

In the first half, City’s strike partnership of Cummins and Karl Sheppard linked well, both unlucky to be off-target with efforts before Peter Burke did well to save from Cummins after a Sheppard cross.

Coming up to half-time, Shane Griffin set up Kevin O’Connor for a chance, Burke again saving, with Sheppard sending the rebound over the bar.

The hosts got the goal they were looking for on the resumption, but it wouldn’t be enough to secure the win.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan (Alan Bennett 75), Conor McCarthy, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Pierce Phillips (Darragh Rainsford 79), Kevin O’Connor (Dáire O’Connor 69), Garry Buckley, James Tilley; Graham Cummins, Karl Sheppard.

FINN HARPS: Peter Burke; Sam Todd, Keith Cowan, Niall Logue; Michael Gallagher, Mark Coyle, Jacob Borg (Tony McNamee 73), Mark Russell; Caolán McAleer (Raffaele Cretaro 73), Nathan Boyle (Harry Ascroft 89); Seán Boyd.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).

