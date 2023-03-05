Three-goal Cork overcome Clare with strong second-half display

Cork 3-10

Clare 1-8

Séamus Hayes reports from Cusack Park

SINCE THEY WON promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League seven years ago, Clare have won some great battles to retain their position in the division.

They are now facing, arguably, their greatest battle in that time if they are to remain in the division following this round 5 loss to Cork at Cusack Park this afternoon.

The Banner men appeared to be in a strong position at the half way point as they led by a point after playing against the breeze. They got a great boost at the start of the second half when goalkeeper Stephen Ryan saved a penalty from Cork captain Brian Hurley but from then on the visitors held the upper hand.

Secon- half goals from Matty Taylor and Sean Powter, who also found the net in the opening half, steered the Leesiders to victory and away from the relegation zone.

Clare must now win their remaining games against leaders Derry who are unbeaten and neighbours Limerick if they are to have a chance of surviving in the division.

Scores weren’t that plentiful in the opening half and the first quarter produced just three scores.

Emmett McMahon opened the scoring with a Clare point after five minutes but Cork hit the front four minutes later when Sean Powter goaled.

A foul on Keelan Sexton resulted in a penalty for Clare after fourteen minutes and Sexton found the net as Cork were reduced to fourteen men as Daniel O’Mahoney was shown a black card.

Clare went on to lead 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval giving their fans in the official attendance of 2,596 high hopes of victory.

Cork stepped up considerably on their first half performance after the break and they picked off some great scores while, on the other hand, Clare were guilty of poor shooting. They hit eight wides in the second period, six more than the winners in a tie in which Matty Taylor, Ruairi Deane, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Chris Og Jones were particularly prominent.

“We weren’t a bit happy with what happened in the first half. We were fairly disgusted at half time but we said to the lads that it was time to get the lead out. We looked to be in a bit of bother as were would be facing the wind a point down. We just tore into it, whatever tactics you have you can throw them out the window. It was either get stuck in or go down the road with our tails between our legs”, commented Cork manager John Cleary after the game.

Asked if this will have a bearing on the meeting of the teams in the championship in five weeks time he said “Clare will probably learn more from this. Both teams will learn from it”, he replied.

Cork

1-Micheal Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers;

2-Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty

3-Daniel O’Mahoney, Knocknagree

4-Tommy Walsh, Kanturk

5-Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

6-Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

7-Matty Taylor, Mallow;

8-Colm O’Callaghan, Eire Og

9-Ian Maguire St. Finbarrs;

10-Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree 0-2

11-Sean Powter, Douglas 2-0

23-Riauri Deane, Bantry Blues

13-Brian Hurley, Castlehaven, Captain 0-3, frees

14-Chris Og Jones, Iveleary 0-2

24-Conor Corbett Clyda Rovers) 0-1

Subs; 18-Sean Meehan (Kiskeam) for Shanley (57); 21-Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Powter (62); 22–John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) 0-1for Hurley (65); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Corbett;20-Shane Merritt (Mallow) for Maguire;

Clare

1-Stephen Ryan, Kilrush Shamrocks

2-Manus Doherty, Eire Og, Ennis

3-Cillian Brennan, Clondegad

4-Ronan Lanigan, Eire Og, Ennis;

5-Cian O’Dea, Kilfenora

6-Pearse Lillis, Cooraclare

7-Alan Sweeney, St. Breckans

8-Ciaran Russell, Eire Og, Ennis

9-Darragh Bohannon, Shannon Gaels 0-1

10-Jamie Malone, Corofin

11-Eoin Cleary, Miltown St. Josephs, Captain 0-4, 2 frees

12-Dermot Coughlan, Kilmurry-Ibrickane

13-Gavin Cooney, Eire Og, Ennis

14-Emmett McMahon, Kildysart 0-2, 1 free

24-Keelan Sexton, Kilmurry-Ibrickane 1-1, 1-0 penalty

Subs; 25–Ikem Ugwueru (Eire Og, Ennis) for Sweeney (50); 23-Brendy Rouine(Ennistymon) for Coughlan (55); 26-Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane for O’Dea (58); 19–Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey) for Malone (62); 21-Mark McInerney (Eire Og, Ennis) for Cooney 67);

Referee; Liam Devenney, Mayo

