Teenager Davis wipes out Keating penalty to earn draw for Drogs

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Cork City 1

Drogheda United 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

TIM CLANCY MAINTAINED HIS unbeaten streak over former Drogheda United sidekick Kevin Doherty although the visiting boss will wonder how his side didn’t leave with more from their trip to Cork.

Teenager Warren Davis was controversially denied a third-minute opener by referee Rob Hennessy for encroachment but got an early 20th birthday present with the leveller to cancel out Ruairí Keating’s penalty.

The draw in front of 4,244 fans at Turner’s Cross means the surprise league leaders slip off the summit behind St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United.

Without suspended captain Charlie Lyons, Clancy returned to a back four and gave striker Harvey Skieters his first Premier Division start. While Seani Maguire remains absent, teenage prodigy Cathal O’Sullivan returned off the bench.

Doherty enjoyed a double defensive boost with Aaron Harper-Bailey and James Bolger fit to start.

The game began with drama at both ends. Ryan Brennan’s misdirected backpass was picked off by Keating, whose instinctive shot was pulled wide.

Drogs had the ball in the City net when Milan Mbeng tapped a goal-kick sideways to Tein Troost and Davis charged the keeper down. After a glance at linesman Darragh Keegan, Hennessy ruled out the goal for Davis tiptoeing inside the box before play was restarted. The visitors were furious at the marginal call.

City’s hopes of a first clean sheet of the season continued to look distant. When Troost didn’t claim a cross, Freddie Anderson threw his body on the line to block from Davis and Conor Keeley. After Mbeng’s miscued clearance, Troost saved from Davis and Bolger’s follow-up was taken off the line by Darragh Crowley.

The away centre-backs caused further consternation in the air when Keeley knocked down for Bolger, who snatched an effort wide.

A clash of heads gave Clancy the chance to issue a team talk and they nicked the opening goal in the 33rd minute. After good play from Kitt Nelson and Benny Couto, Crowley kept the ball alive. His cross struck Harper-Bailey’s arm and Hennessy pointed to the spot after a word with linesman Emmett Dynan. Keating leathered a confident penalty into the roof of the net for his third of the season.

Having weathered the storm, City came close a couple more times. Skieters’ audacious overhead kick and Couto’s dipping shot both whistled over the crossbar.

Drogs regained the momentum in the second half. Thomas Oluwa’s shot was blocked by Anderson and his rebound saved by Troost.

In the 62nd minute, they poached a deserved leveller. O’Sullivan’s first touch was dispossessed by Brennan and half-time substitute Luke Heeney played a one-two to bypass the City midfield. Davis collected the through ball, cut back onto his left, and steered his effort into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

The tempo dropped but Heeney could’ve won it in the final 10 minutes only for his half-volley being well saved by Troost. Oluwa had an opening too but couldn’t connect with Shane Farrell’s incisive pass.

Cork City: Tein Troost; Darragh Crowley, Milan Mbeng, Freddie Anderson, Benny Couto; Alex Nolan, Seán Murray, Rio Shipston, Kitt Nelson; Ruairí Keating, Harvey Skieters (Cathal O’Sullivan 61).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Owen Lambe, James Bolger (Kieran Cruise 87), Conor Keeley, Aaron Harper-Bailey, Conor Kane; Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney 46); Thomas Oluwa (Fuhad Kareem 90+1), Warren Davis (Steve Zishim Bawa 72).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.