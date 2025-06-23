Advertisement
Darragh Fitzgibbon is chased by Dublin's Brian Hayes in last year's quarter-final. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork v Dublin All-Ireland hurling semi-final a virtual sell-out

Croke Park is set for its first hurling full house of the summer.
2.49pm, 23 Jun 2025
NEXT MONTH’S ALL-IRELAND hurling semi-final between Cork and Dublin is already a virtual sell-out after fans snapped up tickets swiftly after they went on general sale at noon today.

At the time of writing there are no remaining tickets on Ticketmaster’s website.  

Anticipation from both counties led to massive demand when tickets went on general sale today, with the remaining tickets reserved for club allocations. Croke Park is now set for its first 82,300 full house of the summer. 

The counties will meet on Saturday 5 July in Croke Park (5pm) in a repeat of the 2013 semi-final won by Cork and seen by a crowd of 62,092.

Cork beat Dublin in last season’s All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles by five points in front of 30,509 spectators.

Dublin stunned Limerick last weekend to book their return to the final four for the first time since 2013, while Cork have their sights set on ending their 20-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.

Kilkenny and Tipperary will meet in the second semi-final on Sunday 6 July (4pm), with tickets on general sale through Ticketmaster at 2pm on Tuesday.

