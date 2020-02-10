Cork 'not that hopeful' over injury to defender and panel to be cut before Tipp game

CORK’S MANAGEMENT ARE concerned that defender Kevin Crowley, who missed most of the 2019 campaign with a shoulder problem, suffered a recurrence of that injury in yesterday’s league win over Down.

25-year-old Crowley had impressed in the Division 3 clash with Down which Cork ultimately won by 0-16 to 1-8 as they maintained their push for promotion.

But the Millstreet man was forced off entering injury-time and was holding his shoulder as he left the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch.

“Overall, a great day in the office, apart from the injury to Kevin Crowley,” stated manager Ronan McCarthy afterwards.

“It looks like a shoulder again, he is an a lot of discomfort. We are not that hopeful, so we will see.”

After picking up wins over Offaly, Leitrim and Down, Cork have a break now before they head to Thurles to face Tipperary on Saturday 22 February.

McCarthy revealed that experienced players are likely to return from injury to be available for selection before then and having welcomed Nemo Rangers players back into the frame over the last week in the wake of their All-Ireland club campaign, Cork are now planning to trim their squad.

“We are at a point now where we are going to be cutting the panel further next week. We have everyone back now. Brian Hurley will be back within the next two weeks, Mark Collins, and James Loughrey should all be in the mix.

“Unfortunately, we are at a point where we have to cut back slightly. The reality here is there are loads of players there vying for positions. It is difficult now to pick a 26, never mind a 15. It will be even more difficult in the next round because of the players who are coming back (from injury).”

The Cork manager admitted that they had targeted this Round 3 game as a crucial one as they attempt to bounce back from last year’s relegation from Division 2 of the league.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Delighted to get the result. We didn’t downplay the significance of the game to the players. We felt if we could win today, it would really put us in pole position for the remainder of the league.

“Having bigged up the game beforehand, I am not going to sit here afterwards and say it is not important. A crucial victory really against a good side that played really well against Derry last week when the came from behind to win.

“A good professional performance from us, controlled performance, particularly in the first-half where Down just put 15 men behind the ball inside the 65. We were good and controlled and patient, we waited for our openings and we were well worth our 0-8 to 0-2 half-time advantage.

“They didn’t score for 30 minutes of the first-half. Against any side, that is good going. As I say, we did emphasise the importance of the game. We got the result, and I suppose we got it comfortably enough.”

