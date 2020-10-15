BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Cork camogie championship clash with Galway moved to avoid dual player fixture clash

The Group 1 clash has been moved to Sunday 8 November.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 3:59 PM
29 minutes ago 286 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5234403
Hannah Looney is one of Cork's dual players.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Hannah Looney is one of Cork's dual players.
Hannah Looney is one of Cork's dual players.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND senior championship camogie clash between Galway and Cork has been moved to avoid a dual player fixture clash.

The Camogie Association has released a statement on the matter, saying that the Galway county board requested to move the game in response to the dual player dilemma. 

Cork were due to face Galway on Saturday, 7 November on the same day that the Cork Ladies are scheduled to face Kerry in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The fixture clashes affects five players who represent both codes for Cork; Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane, Ciara McCarthy and Libby Coppinger.

Fixture collisions are an ongoing problem for dual players, and Cork camogie star Laura Treacy recently suggested that the squad would be willing to consider strike action in response to this latest clash of games.

The Camogie Association has since confirmed that the Group 1 meeting of Cork and Galway will take place on 8 November to alleviate the pressure on dual players.

The statement reads:

“In relation to ongoing work by the Camogie Association over the past number of weeks to avoid fixture clashes with LGFA fixtures where possible, we are pleased to confirm that we have been able to find a solution to avoid a clash on Saturday, 7 November for this particular fixture.

The Camogie Association are happy to respond positively to a request from Galway Camogie Board and can confirm that the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1 fixture between Galway versus Cork, originally scheduled for Saturday, 7 November has now been re-arranged for Sunday, 8 November to avoid a clash with a Cork LGFA fixture.

“We thank Galway Camogie Board and their management team for their co-operation on this matter.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Camogie County Boards and with the LGFA to facilitate dual players where possible within the current fixtures schedule.

“We remind all members to comply with the latest Covid-19 Return to Play Protocols and to minimise their social contacts.”

