'Fellas would be building you up, hoping you'd get a kick in the ass' - Ryan on Cork hype

CORK MANAGER PAT Ryan has reiterated his frustration towards the hype that has been built around his team this year.

Ryan guided the Rebel County to a first Munster hurling final in seven years after a six-point win over Waterford today, but feels there has been “a lot of twisted stuff” regarding Cork’s All-Ireland credentials this season.

He also referred to the commentary that preceded their heavy defeat to Limerick, suggesting that some people from within his own county were dismissing John Kiely’s team too rashly.

“That was very annoying – I think, sometimes, fellas would be building you up, hoping that you’d get a kick in the ass.

“I thought there was a lot of twisted stuff around it, to be honest with you. If I could find a better word I’d find it, but I thought there was a lot of twisted stuff around it.

“From our point of view, we just knuckle down, try to be the best team we can and try to represent the jersey and the Cork people as best we can. We want to win it. We’re not winning enough trophies.”

Cork will be seeking redemption as well as silverware when they meet Limerick again in the Munster final, but Ryan stresses that the provincial holders will not be any easier to battle against in that second meeting.

“They’re not going to go backwards from last week, that’s the level that they’re going to be at again the next week, if not even better. From our point of view, it’s up to ourselves to represent the jersey.

“I think the learning we got the last day – if you’re against any inter-county team, but especially against the likes of the Limericks – if you’re a small bit off, they will just make an idiot of you and that’s realistically what happened last Sunday.”

Cork built up an eight-point lead in the second half against Waterford after hitting two goals, but failed to press their advantage. A Stephen Bennett goal helped reduce the gap to three before Cork eventually closed out with a six-point win.

Ryan lamented some of the chances they left behind, which included 17 wides.

“The scores we missed were brutal scores, for want of a better word – it wasn’t long-range scores or long-range pot-shots, we missed a good few scores around the D that would be unlike us a bit.

“That’s something we’ll work on, because our efficiency has to be really, really high against Limerick. It wasn’t high the last day against Limerick, so efficiency is a key part of our game and what we need to get to if we want to be having any chance in that Munster final.”

Cork had a few injuries coming into today’s game including captain Rob Downey, who Ryan revealed has a “tight hamstring” which they will continue to assess ahead of the Munster final.

Defender Ger Millerick was withdrawn in the second half of the Waterford game with a dislocated finger, according to Ryan, which will require a scan. Responding to queries about other injuries to Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton, Ryan added that it is “too early” to make an assessment on their availability for the Munster final.