Cork put five goals past Kerry in McGrath Cup opener

Cork 5-11

Kerry 0-14

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

COLM O’CALLAGHAN SCORED 2-4 from midfield as Cork blasted five goals past an experimental Kerry side in their first match back as All-Ireland champions.

There were goals for captain Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones, and Brian O’Driscoll on his first appearance for Cork since 2018 as the Rebels head into 2023 with boosted optimism after this McGrath Cup win.

John Cleary had a message in his team selection: It’s never too early in the year to take a Kerry scalp. He chose 10 of their All-Ireland quarter-final starting team for their new year resumption. The additions were no weakening either, among them the return of full-back Daniel O’Mahony from a year out and a cruciate-delayed senior debut for 2019 All-Ireland minor-winning captain Conor Corbett.

Seán Powter, positioned at centre-forward, was a menace to mark and his turn of pace set up the opening goal in the sixth minute; his shot blocked away by Jack O’Shea but Hurley turning in the rebound.

Kerry had it back level by the 12th minute, 1-0 to 0-3, before Cork struck 1-3 without reply in the next dozen minutes. Each score came from a turnover. Of those, 1-1 came directly from pressure on Shane Murphy’s kick-out including the 20th-minute goal; Corbett winning possession for Hurley to assist Jones for a tap-in finish.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Kerry's Dylan Casey and Chris Óg Jones of Cork. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It was then the attacking power of Cork’s midfield took control. O’Callaghan surged forward to score 1-3 in the space of 10 minutes before half-time; 1-2 of that set up by his central partner Ian Maguire.

Kerry’s response was limited to two fine Darragh Roche points, with Cork leading 3-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Regardless of inadequate preparation, O’Connor couldn’t have been happy in the Kerry dressing room. He sent for no less than seven half-time substitutes but it couldn’t arrest Cork’s momentum.

Goals number four and five arrived in the 41st and 49th minutes, with Jones denied by a Murphy save in between. O’Driscoll finished off the first from a fine Corbett pass and O’Callaghan strode forward to fire home his second goal shortly after. When Powter fisted over a point moments later, it seemed an act of mercy.

All Kerry could muster in reply was a Tony Brosnan free as they trailed 5-10 to 0-7. There were 21 substitutions in total as the game drifted to its conclusion with a string of seven Kerry consolation points; four from subs and Brosnan finishing with 0-6.

Tonight’s other McGrath Cup game saw Limerick defeat Waterford by 4-14 to 0-9 in Rathkeale. Cathal Downes scored two goals as manager Ray Dempsey took charge for the first time, while Adrian Enright and Killian Ryan also raised green flags.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Callaghan 2-4, Chris Óg Jones 1-2, Brian Hurley 1-2 (0-1f), Brian O’Driscoll 1-1, Seán Powter 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Tony Brosnan 0-6 (5f), Darragh Roche 0-2, Dara Moynihan 0-2, Shane Murphy 0-1 (45), Killian Spillane 0-1, Micheál Burns 0-1, Donal O’Sullivan 0-1.

Cork

1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, capt), 15. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

Subs:

22. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for I Maguire (50)

21. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney (50)

17. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Donovan (53)

24. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) for Corbett (53)

19. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig) for Taylor (56)

23. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) for Powter (56)

25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Jones (56)

18. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for R Maguire (60)

20. Shane Merritt (Mallow) for O’Callaghan (60)

16. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg) for Martin (64)

26. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (64)

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

5. James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe, capt), 7. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), 11. Ruairí Murphy (Listry), 12. Barry Mahony (St Senan’s)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Subs:

18. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Foley (h-t)

25. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks) for McCarthy (h-t)

22. Mike Breen (Beautfort) for Gammell (h-t)

21. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil) for O’Sullivan (h-t)

17. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil) for A Spillane (h-t)

19. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for R Murphy (h-t)

20. Dara Moynihan (Spa) for Mahony (h-t)

23. Dan O’Donoghue (Spa) for Morley (53)

26. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for O’Connor (53)

27. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for K Spillane (58)

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)

