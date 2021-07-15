14-man Cork hit late winner to defeat Kerry in six-goal Munster football clash

Cork 3-12

Kerry 3-11

A WILD AND dramatic Munster semi-final eventually swung the way of Cork’s U20 footballers tonight as they pipped Kerry by a point, emerging with the win from an encounter where the teams shared six goals.

Cork forward Conor Corbett. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork substitute Ciaran O’Sullivan supplied the critical match-winning point deep in injury time, rushing forward to fist over a 64th minute point in a move that originated from a superb fetch from a kickout by captain Brian Hayes.

Kerry received one late opportunity to force extra-time but Paul O’Shea, who was excellent in the closing stages as he struck 1-2, saw his shot tail wide of goal.

Cork were left hanging on in the finale after being reduced to 14 men in the final quarter when defender Colm O’Donovan was shown a second yellow card after it was judged he had committed a foot block. That came after they coughed up possession close to their own goal, the move culminating in Kerry winning a penalty which O’Shea despatched to the net.

Cork’s lead was a healthy seven points midway through the second half before Kerry whittled it away but the Kingdom youngsters were left to regret a series of misplaced passes as they could not convert openings into scores.

Keith Ricken’s winners endured an 18-minute scoring drought before that valuable O’Sullivan point yet ultimately they had performed sufficiently to triumph with star forward Conor Corbett shooting 2-4 over the course of the game. David Buckley chipped in with three impressive points while Jack Cahalane was involved in some of their best attacking play.

Cork's Jack Cahalane and Kerry's Darragh Lyne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cahalane’s fellow All-Ireland U20 hurling winner Brian Hayes was also influential, fresh from the success last Saturday in Nowlan Park, and his midfield partner Niall Hartnett helped establish a strong platform for Cork. They essentially won the game either side of half-time, trailing 2-6 to 1-6 in the 29th minute but were a point to the good at the interval and had surged 3-11 to 2-7 clear by the 46th minute.

The first half was a helter-skelter contest with four goals the centrepiece of the entertainment for the small crowd gathered in the North Stand. In the warm Páirc Uí Chaoimh sunshine, the teams shared four well-taken finishes to the net. The last of them arrived in injury-time, fittingly for Cork it was two of their most impressive attackers who combined as Jack Cahalane raced clear following a Cork turnover when Kerry were in possession. He popped a pass Corbett who careered through before smashing a rocket to the net.

Earlier Cahalane had neatly side-stepped Kerry goalkeeper Marc Kelliher in the 19th minute, benefitting from Corbett’s run that prised open the rearguard, and finishing calmly into the goal at the Blackrock End.

Kerry had their own ace marksmen in attack. Dylan Geaney hit 1-3 in the first half, swivelling to shoot home in the 23rd minute, while Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich picked off a pair of points. Midfielder Darragh Lyne galloped through just before the water break after club-mate Eoghan O’Sullivan created the chance and picked his spot in the corner to nudge Kerry in front 1-3 to 0-4.

Dylan Geaney hit a first-half goal for Kerry. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

At times Kerry’s attacking movement early on was superb while James McCarthy was commanding in defence and O’Shea thundered into the game late on. Substitute Sean Quilter tied the teams with a 64th minute pointed free and as Kerry pressed hard for a winner, Cork summoned a last-gasp attack that delivered the game’s defining point.

Scorers for Cork: Conor Corbett 2-4 (0-2f), David Buckley 0-3, Jack Cahalane 1-0, Adam Walsh-Murphy, Dara Dorgan (0-1f), Colin Walsh, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Conor O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: Dylan Geaney 1-4 (0-4f), Paul O’Shea 1-2 (1-0 pen), Darragh Lyne 1-0, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, Sean Quilter (0-2f) 0-2 each, Killian Falvey 0-1.

Kerry manager Declan O'Sullivan before the game. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork

1. Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig)

2. Colm O’Donovan (Newcestown), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 4. Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg).

5. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), 3. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada), 7. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet).

8. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s – captain), 12. Niall Hartnett (Douglas).

9. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig), 11. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), 10. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

13. Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig), 14. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 15. David Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs

23. Conor O’Hanlon (Buttevant) for Colin Walsh (29)

24. Sean McDonnell (Mallow) for Dorgan (temporary) (40)

22. Sean O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for O’Hanlon (inj) (41)

28. Dorgan for McDonnell (42)

21. Eoghan Nash (Douglas) for Dorgan (55)

17. Neil Lordan (Ballinora) for Phelan (inj) (55)

20. Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig) for Cooke (61)

18. Darragh Holland (Argideeen Rangers) for Walsh-Murphy (temporary) (63)

Kerry

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul), 3. James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), 4. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla).

5. Dan Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Killarney Legion), 7. Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers).

8. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion), 9. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort – captain).

10. Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes), 14. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin), 12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul).

13. Conor Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys), 11. Dylan Geaney (Dingle), 15. Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs

19. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Hayes (39)

18. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Doyle (39)

17. Alan Dineen (Rathmore) for Moriarty (47)

24. Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk) for Falvey (50)

22. Paul Walsh (Brosna) for Ó Beaglaoich (59)

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)

