Cork stun Kildare as Cleary's men run out 13-point winners in Newbridge

Cork 2-14

Kildare 0-7

CORK BOUNCED BACK from last week’s defeat to Meath to dish out a comprehensive hammering to Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday.

John Cleary had obviously worked on the defensive side of team’s game after conceding three goals to Meath and they were well-drilled and well-organised here, and far too good for Kildare.

In front of a large expectant home crowd, Kildare were held scoreless until the 28th minute and their frustrations boiled over in the 50th minute when Alex Beirne was shown a straight red card.

There was no score for either team until the 10th minute but once Cork captain Brian Hurley hit the first point, more quickly followed.

He scored the second four minutes later, and then turned provider for the first goal of the game when he played the ball into the Kildare goalmouth and Sean Powter was able to bundle home.

Cork scored 1-6 before Jimmy Hyland finally landed Kildare’s first point.

First-half substitute Ben McCormack got a second for Kildare before the break but they trailed 1-8 to 0-2 at the change of ends.

The home side were slightly improved in the early stages of the second half but any sort of momentum that they hoped to build went out the window following Beirne’s dismissal.

Cork saw the game out at their leisure after that and Cathail O’Mahony rounded off a very satisfying day for the Rebel county when he netted deep into injury time.

The result leaves Kildare pointless after two rounds and already under real pressure with the new championship structures in the summer linked to the final league place.

Scorers for Kildare: J Robinson 0-3; J Hyland 0-2 (1f); B McCormack 0-1, D Kirwan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-4 (1f, 1’45), B Hurley 0-4 (1m, 1f, 1’45); C O’Mahony 1-1; S Powter 1-0; B O’Driscoll 0-3; C O’Callaghan 0-1, L Fahy 0-1.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Malone, K Flynn, P McDermott; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; N Flynn, D Hyland, P Cribbin; J Hyland, D Kirwan, J Robinson.

Subs: T Archbold for Houlihan (28); B McCormack for Flynn (31); A Beirne for Cribbin (h/t); K. Feely for A Masterson (46); D Flynn for J Hyland (53).

CORK: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley, C Jones, S Sherlock.

Subs: C O’Mahony for Jones (h/t); R Deane for McSweeney (52); C Corbett for Sherlock (55); K O’Hanlon for O’Callaghan (59-62, b/s); S Meehan for Powter (66-f/t, b/s); K O’Hanlon for I Maguire (70); C Kiely for R. Maguire (70+3).

Referee: J. Henry (Mayo).

