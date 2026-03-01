More Stories
Alan Walsh celebrates scoring a goal. ©INPHO
Rebel Roar

Cork overcome Kilkenny at Nowlan Park to stay perfect in Division 1A

Brian Hayes, Barry Walsh and Alan Walsh scored the goals for Ben O’Connor’s side.
5.11pm, 1 Mar 2026

Kilkenny 1-15

Cork 3-12

Jack McKay reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

CORK MADE IT four wins from four in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling Leagues after overcoming Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Brian Hayes, Barry Walsh and Alan Walsh scored the goals for Ben O’Connor’s side as they close in on a second successive league final.

More to follow.

