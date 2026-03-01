The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork overcome Kilkenny at Nowlan Park to stay perfect in Division 1A
Kilkenny 1-15
Cork 3-12
Jack McKay reports from UPMC Nowlan Park
CORK MADE IT four wins from four in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling Leagues after overcoming Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Brian Hayes, Barry Walsh and Alan Walsh scored the goals for Ben O’Connor’s side as they close in on a second successive league final.
More to follow.
GAA Hurling Match Report Rebel Roar