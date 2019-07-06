Thurles and Clones are the venues for today’s games.
And here’s how Mickey Harte’s Tyrone team will line out.
Here's our Starting XV for this afternoon's All Ireland Qualifier Round 4 clash against @CavanCoBoardGaa ⬇️— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) July 6, 2019
Here’s the starting teams in Semple Stadium, late change for Cork with Kevin O’Donovan coming into the defence.
Cork
1. Mark White (Clonakilty)
17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
3. James Loughrey (Mallow)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)
8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) (Captain)
9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)
10. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
13. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
Laois
1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)
2. Stephen Attride (Gleann Uiseann)
3. Denis Booth (The Heath)
4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)
5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)
6. Robert Piggot (Portarlington)
7. Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington)
8. John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s)
9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)
10. Daniel O’Reilly (Graiguecullen)
11. Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen)
12. Marty Scully (Ballyroan Abbey)
13. Ross Munnelly ((Arles-Kilcruise)
14. Colm Murphy (Portarlington)
15. Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen)
Evening all and welcome along to our coverage of today’s Round 4 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers.
Two games start at 5pm with Cork taking on Laois in Semple Stadium while Tyrone face Cavan in Clones.
