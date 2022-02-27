Cork claim nine-point win over Limerick as two red cards shown in Gaelic Grounds clash

Cork 2-19

Limerick 1-13

John Keogh reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CORK CONTINUED THEIR unbeaten start in the Allianz Hurling League with a comprehensive win away to Limerick this afternoon.

Two first-half goals from Shane Kingston set the Rebels on their way but the Douglas man was later red carded. Limerick’s Seamus Flanagan also got his marching orders in a bad tempered end to the first half.

The defeat means that All-Ireland champions Limerick have now lost their opening three fixtures of the 2022 league.

The game was level three times in the opening 10 minutes but Horgan’s third point of the contest putting Cork into a lead they would not relinquish.

Horgan added two more with Mark Coleman landing a long range free before Kingston found the net for the first time in the 20th minute.

Robbie O’Flynn’s diagonal delivery was expertly fielded by Horgan who then turned provider for Kingston to fire a bullet past Limerick keeper Barry Hennessy that gave Cork a 1-7 to 0-3 lead.

Cork stretched that lead to 10 in the lead up to half time and things improved further when Kingston tapped home after Hennessy made a stunning save to deny Conor Lehane.

Shane Barrett followed up with a lovely effort from play to give Cork a 2-13 to 0-5 half time lead.

The game turned ugly for a brief time with Kingston seeing red for a high challenge on Sean Finn and soon after Seamus Flanagan followed for a similar offence on Niall O’Leary.

Limerick brought Aaron Gillane, William O’Donoghue and Diarmaid Byrnes on at half time with mixed success.

Byrnes fired over three frees to Gillane’s two, while O’Donoghue’s industry helped Limerick tidy up a midfield where they were out run in the opening stanza.

Limerick outscored Cork by 1-8 to 0-6 in the second half with Cathal O’Neill’s goal the only bright spark from a listless display.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-8 (6f, 1 65), Shane Kingston 2-0, Robbie O’Flynn, Mark Coleman (1f), Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Lehane 0-2 each, Shane Barrett, Conor Cahalane and Tim O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 1-1, Diarmaid Byrnes (3f) and David Reidy 0-3 (2f) each, Aaron Gillane 0-2 (2f), Seamus Flanagan, Darragh O’Donovan, Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy 0-1 each.

Cork

1: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2: Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

19: Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

4: Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5: Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

6: Mark Coleman (Blarney) Captain

9: Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

7: Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

8: Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10: Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)

15: Shane Barrett (Blarney)

12: Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

13: Shane Kingston (Douglas)

14: Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

11: Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs:

21: Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Keane (40)

25: Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Lehane (50)

17: Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for O’Leary (56, inj)

26: Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Horgan (61)

22: Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) for Barrett (64)

23: Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for O’Flynn (70)

Limerick

1: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2: Sean Finn (Bruff)

3: Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4: Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5: Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

6: Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain

7: Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8: Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9: Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10: Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

11: Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12: Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13: Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

14: Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15: David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca)

Subs:

20: Richie English (Doon) for Finn (37 inj)

18: Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) for Coughlan (h-t)

24: William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) for Hanley (h-t)

21: Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) for O’Connell (h-t)

22: Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Reidy (48)

17: Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Neill (53)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)