Hayes lands winning point as Cork see off Limerick in Munster league clash

A RETURN TO the playing fields then for Limerick’s supremely dominant hurlers, this afternoon the first sighting in a game situation in almost six months.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan and Cork's Conor Lehane. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Recently returned from the Caribbean break that rewarded their latest blast of All-Ireland heroics, Limerick landed in Cork. The Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league provided the low-key setting, yet the fixture drew an unseasonal healthy attendance for a hurling match in mid-January.

Those present were treated to an ending that was highly competitive and sparked plenty excitement as both searched for a winner. Conor O’Grady nudged Limerick ahead with a 67th minute score before Conor Lehane brought his afternoon’s tally to a dozen when nailing a 70th minute free.

Both teams showcased inaccuracy in their shooting then before it fell to Brian Hayes, a footballer in 2022 and now embedded in the hurling ranks, to clip over the score that won it for Cork.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Dan Morrissey and Cormac Beausang. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The complexion of the Limerick team was vastly changed from that which achieved the completion of the three-in-a-row last July.

The Morrissey brothers, Dan and Tom, and midfielder Darragh O’Donovan were the only starters from then that were involved from the throw-in here. In total ten of the Liam MacCarthy Cup winning matchday squad were part of the ranks, the team peppered with some familiar names – Richie English, David Reidy and Barry Murphy, along with a bunch of the U20 team that lost the All-Ireland final last summer, all eager to impress.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Pat Ryan with John Kiely before the game. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Conor Lehane 0-12 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Cormac Beausang 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-2, Conor Cahalane 0-1, Luke Meade 0-1, Brian O’Sullivan 0-1, Shane Barrett 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: David Reidy 0-9 (0-9f), Darragh O’Donovan 1-0, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Aidan O’Connor 0-2. Barry Murphy 0-1, Oisin O’Reilly 0-1. Conor O’Grady 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), 3. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 9. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

15. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 14. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 13. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

Subs

21. Sam Quirke (Midleton) for O’Sullivan (half-time)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Meade (52)

24. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Cahalane (52)

26. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Barrett (57)

25. Colin Walsh (Kanturk) for O’Connell (62)

20. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) for Quirke (inj) (66)

Limerick

1. David McCarthy (Glenroe)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), 3. Richie English (Doon), 2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

5. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), 6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane – captain), 7. Ciaran Barry (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 14. Barry Murphy (Doon), 15. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock)

Subs

18. Rory Duff (Mungret-St Paul’s) for Hanley (53)

19. Micheál Houlihan (Kilmallock) for Aidan O’Connor (53)

17. Ronan Connolly (Adare) for Barry (57)

22. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock) for Fergal O’Connor (63)

20. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for O’Reilly (63)

21. Conor O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown) for O’Donovan (64)

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare)