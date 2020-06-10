Cork GAA set to live stream club games as they outline plans for championship

CORK GAA SAY their preference is to retain the group stage format that was approved by clubs last year for the upcoming football and hurling championships.

Club games are also likely to be streamed “to allow the greatest possible audience for the club programme and to facilitate those who are unable to attend”, a county board statement said last night.

After a meeting of the county executive, they look set to retain the new structure that consists of three groups of four teams but have yet to make a final call on it.

“The preference remains for a group stage championship in line with the format approved by clubs last year, subject to the window available,” read the statement.

“With inter-county games resuming on the weekend of 17/18 October, we await the programme of inter-county activity from the GAA’s CCCC later this month to allow us to maximise the period of club activity from July onwards.

“Therefore, there will be no final decision on formats until that point,” it added.

Club games can be played from 31 July up until 11 October, giving counties an 11-week window to complete their programmes.

For dual counties like Cork, it remains to be seen how feasible it is to run off groups in football and hurling while also giving the county teams enough preparation time for the start of the championship in October.

