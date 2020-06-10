This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork GAA set to live stream club games as they outline plans for championship

No final decision will be made on structures until Croke Park confirm the inter-county championship programme.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 10:14 AM
Luke Connolly celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2019 Cork SFC final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Luke Connolly celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2019 Cork SFC final.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK GAA SAY their preference is to retain the group stage format that was approved by clubs last year for the upcoming football and hurling championships.

Club games are also likely to be streamed “to allow the greatest possible audience for the club programme and to facilitate those who are unable to attend”, a county board statement said last night.

After a meeting of the county executive, they look set to retain the new structure that consists of three groups of four teams but have yet to make a final call on it.

“The preference remains for a group stage championship in line with the format approved by clubs last year, subject to the window available,” read the statement.

“With inter-county games resuming on the weekend of 17/18 October, we await the programme of inter-county activity from the GAA’s CCCC later this month to allow us to maximise the period of club activity from July onwards.

“Therefore, there will be no final decision on formats until that point,” it added.

Club games can be played from 31 July up until 11 October, giving counties an 11-week window to complete their programmes.

For dual counties like Cork, it remains to be seen how feasible it is to run off groups in football and hurling while also giving the county teams enough preparation time for the start of the championship in October.

