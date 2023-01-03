O'Driscoll handed first Cork football start since 2018 in McGrath Cup opener

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL WILL make his first start for the Cork footballers since 2018 in Wednesday’s McGrath Cup opener against Kerry.

O’Driscoll excelled for Carbery on their run to the Cork SFC quarter-finals last season, catching the eye of manager John Cleary and earning a county recall, and he is named to start the pre-season opener at wing-forward.

Brian Hurley captains the side from full-forward.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is at 7pm.

Cork SF v Kerry

Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh); Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (capt, Castlehaven), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Substitutes: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Fionn Herlihy (Doheny’s), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).