McCarthy backs Cork side who trounced Limerick as Rebels name team for Munster decider with Kerry

All 15 players from Cork’s semi-final win retain their places, but only six of the starting lineup remain from last year’s hammering by Kerry.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 11:06 PM
Cork line up for the National Anthem against Limerick.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK MANAGER RONAN McCarthy has named an unchanged team from that which saw off Limerick for Saturday’s Munster final clash with Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

While all 15 players remain from their 21-point trouncing of The Treaty in their provincial semi-final, only six Cork players remain from last year’s Munster decider in which they were hammered by The Kingdom.

Mark White, Kevin Flahive, Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane, John O’Rourke and Mark Collins all started on Leeside that day and do so again this weekend.

Conversely, the 2019 showpiece will be a first taste of Munster final action for Nathan Walsh, Liam O’Donovan, Mattie Taylor, Killian O’Hanlon and Eoghan McSweeney.

Cork (v Kerry)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)
3. James Loughrey (Mallow)
4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)
6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)
7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) (Captain)
9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
12. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Michael Martin (Nemo Rangers)
17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
18. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
21. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
22. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)
23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
25. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

