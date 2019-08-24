Join us for live coverage from the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
Liveblog
6 mins — Cork 0-4 Tipperary 3-1
Two goals in as many minutes! The Tipp forward line are on fire inside the opening exchanges and it’s that man Seymour again. Cork at sixes and sevens at the back.
6 mins — GOAL! Cork 0-3 Tipperary 2-1
They’re motoring at one end, but the Cork defence is all over the place at the other end. Jake Morris tears through and lays it off for Andrew Ormond to hammer it home for Tipp’s second goal.
5 mins — Cork 0-3 Tipperary 1-1
Breathless stuff already at the Gaelic Grounds, as Billy Seymour adds a point to his early goal.
3 mins — Cork 0-3 Tipperary 1-0
Despite that early setback, Cork have conjured a big riposte as Conor O’Callaghan nips in to steal possession and fire over a long-range score, before Daire Connery follows suit. We’re level.
2 mins — Cork 0-1 Tipperary 1-0
Cork find an instant response as Brian Turnbull gets the Rebels on the board, but that was some marker for the defending champions to lay down inside the opening minute.
1 mins — GOAL! Cork 0-0 Tipperary 1-0
Oh my word, what a start from Tipp! There are just 19 seconds on the clock and Billy Seymour is wheeling away in celebration after Conor Bowe had burst through the Cork defence.
Game on! We’re underway in Limerick.
Fintan O’Toole is at the Gaelic Grounds for us this evening, where the teams have embarked on the pre-match parade and we’re nearly set for the off.
Just under 10 minutes until we get underway in Limerick. Which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
This is what the teams are competing for this evening.
Here are the starting teams, one late change to the Cork attack with Simon Kennefick starting instead of Padraig Power.
Tipperary
1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)
3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)
4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)(captain)
5. Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
8. Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
12. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)
14. Billy Seymour (Kiladanagn)
15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
Cork
1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)
3. James Keating (Kildorrery)(captain)
4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
6. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
11. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)
13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
22. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)
There’s a massive crowd here in the Gaelic Grounds. A forecast of a crowd of over 20,000 for this one. Both teams out on the pitch warming up. It’s been quite a week for Tipperary hurling, huge reception for All-Ireland winning senior boss Liam Sheedy when he arrived earlier.
Evening all and welcome along to the Gaelic Grounds for the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final. It’s Tipperary against Cork, a repeat of the Munster final last month which went the way of the Premier by a point thanks to a last-minute goal by Jake Morris.
COMMENTS (3)