Stunning Tipperary surge sees them take down Cork and claim All-Ireland hurling glory

Tipperary 3-27

Cork 1-18

AN EXTRAORDINARY TURNAROUND in Tipperary’s hurling fortunes capped off by one of their greatest All-Ireland final wins.

Six points down at half-time, 15 points ahead by full-time. Cork were crushed by a sensational second-half display from Liam Cahill’s side.

Their brilliant young forward Darragh McCarthy fired 1-12 in a sensational showing, while his attacking colleague John McGrath hit 2-2 and playing an integral role in shaping the outcome.

Cork fell apart in the second half, outscored 3-14 to 0-2. It was a staggering turnaround. They were reduced to 14 men in the 53rd minute when Eoin Downey was shown red after being booked for the second time. The resultant penalty was struck to the net by McCarthy, Tipperary were gone ahead 2-20 to 1-17 and the match was essentially settled then.

Tipperary's Willie Connors and Tim O'Mahony of Cork.

Tipperary had trailed 1-16 to 0-13 at the break but they reeled off five unanswered points early in the second half and then in the 45th minute, Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins prevented a shot going over the bar but critically batted it down into the path of John McGrath who kept his composure to net.

After winning the penalty, McGrath then went on to flick home Tipperary’s third goal with a stunning finish in the 60th minute to send them 3-22 to 1-17 clear and their fans were in dreamland.

Cork saw Séamus Harnedy slam a shot against the crossbar and Conor Lehane’s injury-time penalty was blocked brilliantly by goalkeeper Rhys Shelly.

The first half ended with a major boost for Cork. Tipperary had stifled Cork’s inside forward impact and hit two points on the bounce to cut the deficit to 0-16 to 0-13.

Then Robert Downey galloped forward, offloaded to Mark Coleman and with overlap created, he fed Shane Barrett in space. The Blarney man came in off the left wing and drilled a terrific shot low into the far corner of the net past Rhys Shelly.

Barrett and his half-forward colleague Diarmuid Healy were superb for Cork in that opening period, scoring 1-6 between them and setting up a combined 0-3. Tipperary were left with regrets after amassing nine first-half wides, while Jason Forde saw his 33rd minute goal disallowed for a square ball infringement. Eoghan Connolly also had sight of goal in the 20th minute but after charging through, sent a screaming shot wdie at the far post.

McCarthy showed up well with an early tally of 0-6, four of those frees, while Jake Morris clipped over a brace. Tipperary trailed 0-7 to 0-6 after the first quarter, a satisfactory position, but Cork outscored them 0-6 to 0-2 over the next eight minutes with midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon prominent.

At the interval Cork looked to hold the momentum, in possession of a six-point advantage.

After that everything went wrong for them, Tipperary clicking into gear and powering clear for a famous triumph.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-13 (0-8f, 1-0 pen), John McGrath 2-2, Jason Forde 0-2, Andrew Ormond 0-2, Jake Morris 0-2, Rhys Shelly 0-1, Robert Doyle 0-1, Eoghan Connolly 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Conor Stakelum 0-1, Noel McGrath 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Barrett 1-4, Patrick Horgan 0-4 (0-3f), Diarmuid Healy 0-3, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Declan Dalton 0-1 (0-1f), Brian Hayes 0-1, Séamus Harnedy 0-1, Alan Connolly 0-1, Niall O’Leary 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

18. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for O’Mara (inj) (50)

26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea) for Morgan (56)

21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for O’Farrell (59)

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Conor Stakelum (64)

22. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s) for Ormond (66)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

23. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Dalton (43)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Healy (56)

25. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Horgan (58)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Connolly (65)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for O’Mahony (67)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

