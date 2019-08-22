All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way as 7 players land U20 football awards

Cork players with captain Peter O'Driscoll after their All-Ireland success.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Cork have seven players named on the EirGrid 20 U20 team which awards the top 20 players of this year’s competition.

The Rebels, who defeated Dublin in the final, had Josh O’Keeffe, Paul Ring, Peter O’Driscoll, Maurice Shanley, Brian Hartnett, Cathal O’Mahony and Mark Cronin all selected on the team.

EirGrid U20 football player of the year Ciaran Archer was one of four Dublin on the side, along with senior pannelist Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Kieran Kennedy and James Doran.

Ulster champions Tyrone also have four players on the team, including highly-rated prospect Darragh Canavan, while Connacht victors Galway have three. The remaining slots went to players from Mayo and Laois.

EirGrid 20 U20s

Goalkeepers

1. Josh O’Keeffe (Cork)

2. Oran Burke (Galway)

Defenders

3. Paul Ring (Cork)

4. Peter O’Driscoll (Cork)

5. Maurice Shanley (Cork)

6. Kieran Kennedy (Dublin)

7. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

8. Conal Grimes (Tyrone)

9. Conor Quinn (Tyrone)

Midfielders

10. Brian Hartnett (Cork)

11. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

12. Matthias Bairead (Galway)

Forwards

13. Cathal O’Mahony (Cork)

14. Mark Cronin (Cork)

15. Ciaran Archer (Dublin)

16. James Doran (Dublin)

17. Liam Costello (Galway)

18. Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

19. Sean Óg McAleer (Tyrone)

20. Diarmuid Whelan (Laois)

