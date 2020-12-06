Finn kicks 0-9 as Cork book All-Ireland final spot with 10-point win after venue change

Cork 2-17

Galway 0-13

ON A DAY when there was a major upheaval in the schedule, it was Cork who adjusted best to book a date with Dublin in the All-Ireland final.

The semi-final was intended for Parnell Park after being changed from its original venue in the LIT Gaelic Grounds during the week. Just hours before throw-in however, the game was changed to Croke Park due to the pitch being unplayable in Parnell Park.

Both sides had little time to warm-up but the game did get eventually underway shortly after 1pm.

First-half goals from Melissa Duggan and Ciara O’Sullivan provided the platform for a 10-point win in GAA headquarters while Orla Finn helped herself to nine points.

Galway enjoyed plenty of the possession in the early stages, but struggled to get the final product as they racked up four wides.

Tracey Leonard knocked over two points from dead ball situations while Mairead Seoighe landed two from play.

But Cork gradually felt their way into the game and began giving Galway plenty of problems with pulsating runs down the middle.

Ciara O’Sullivan was particularly impressive with ball in hand, with Finn making light work of frees from close range.

The first of their goals came inside the opening 10 minutes. Half-back Duggan typified Cork’s energetic play with a strong run through the heart of the Galway defence before placing the ball in the bottom corner to put her side three points in front.

O’Sullivan’s goal arrived some 10 minutes later after her side intercepted a Galway kick-out and inflicted the maximum punishment to leave the scoreline reading 2-3 to 0-2.

Galway were being well held out at the other end. Louise Ward was putting her impressive engine to good use, but a Cork hand always seemed to reach in at the right time to nip the ball away.

Galway’s frustrations on the ball coupled with Cork’s superiority in play gave Ephie Fitzgerald’s side a deserved 2-5 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Galway attempted to inject some venue after the restart and showed some strong signs of a fightback in the early minutes.

Two quick-fire frees from Leonard left the gap at six points. But Cork mustered a quick response, outscoring Tim Rabbitt’s charges by seven points to five over the ensuing 10 minutes.

Players tussle for possession in Croke Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Olivia Divilly chipped in with two points to go with the supply from Leonard. Seoighe also added her third to try and keep Galway in contention. But it was clear that Cork were stretching their legs at this point and pulling away to victory.

Finn continued to find her range from frees, while Doireann O’Sullivan, Eimear Kiely and Máire O’Callaghan also got their names on the scoresheet before the end.

Cork are back in an All-Ireland decider on 20 September where their old rivals Dublin are chasing a four-in-a-row.

Scorers for Cork: Orla Finn 0-9 8f, Ciara O’Sullivan 1-2, Melissa Duggan 1-1, Áine O’Sullivan 0-1, Eimear Kiely 0-1, Doireann O’Sullivan 0-1, Sadhbh O’Leary 0-1, Máire O’Callaghan 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Tracey Leonard 0-6 5f, Mairead Seoighe 0-3, Olivia Divilly 0-2, Andrea Trill 0-1, Ailish Morrissey 0-1

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)

3. Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s – Dublin)

4. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui)

5. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)

6. Ashling Hutchings (Fermoy)

7. Erika O’Shea (Macroom)

8. Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)

9. Hannah Looney (Aghada)

10. Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers)

11. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

12. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

13. Áine O’Sullivan (Beara)

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

15. Saoirse Noonan (Nemo Rangers)

Subs:

28. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s) for o’Sullivan (43)

22. Sadhbh O’Leary (Kinsale) for Noonan (55)

19. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton) for D O’Sullivan (56)

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

2. Sarah Gormally (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

3. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitír Móir)

4. Sinéad Burke (Armagh Harps)

5. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

6. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

7. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

8. Ailbhe Davoran (Moycullen)

9. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)

12. Lynsey Noone (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

13. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)

14. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)

15. Lucy Hannon (Dunmore)

Subs:

17. Shauna Molloy (St Fursey’s) for Gormally (HT)

21. Siobhán Fahy (Kilkerrin Clonberne) for Coen (46)

23. Ailish Morrissey (Kilkerrin Clonberne) for Hannon (49)

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill [Kerry]