Cork and Limerick's hurling league meeting to stream live on TG4

CORK AND LIMERICK’S National Hurling League Division 1A clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night will be streamed live on the TG4 Player and the TG4 app, the broadcaster has confirmed.

TG4′s coverage of the fixture will begin five minutes before the 7:30pm throw-in on Leeside.

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s meeting between the Munster hurling heavyweights, with only terrace spots remaining.

TG4 made a late request to stream the fixture on its digital platforms amid the fallout from the revelation that the game would otherwise not be broadcast at all.

TG4 has first priority on Saturday’s late games throughout the league season and chose instead to show Donegal’s National Football League meeting with Dublin on its linear channel this Saturday (7:30pm).

RTÉ, meanwhile, sought several months ago to select Cork-Limerick for broadcast but this would have required the game being moved forward from 7:30pm to RTÉ’s designated 6pm slot.

Cork were unwilling to accommodate this change as it would have caused a clash with Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England (4:45pm, Virgin Media TV), potentially affecting ticket sales and depriving supporters of the chance to watch both games.

RTÉ subsequently opted for Armagh v Tyrone in the National Football League for its 6pm showing this Saturday, leaving Cork-Limerick without a host platform.

But TG4 will now stream Saturday night’s marquee hurling fixture on its online player and app in concurrence with its televised broadcast of the football clash between Donegal and Dublin.