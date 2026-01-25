Dominant Cork hit 3-25 in comfortable win over Waterford

Cork 3-25

Waterford 1-17

CORK’S LAST LEAGUE outing before today on home soil saw them collect silverware and win by ten points.

The interim was defined by the crushing disappointment they suffered in Croke Park last July, but they marked their return to the early season competitive arena with a success of comfort this afternoon at the expense of Waterford.

14 points served as separation between the teams at the final whistle, illustrating the gulf that existed between the teams. Cork started with two-thirds of their All-Ireland final starters, Waterford were shorn first-time regulars, and both those aspects blended together to deliver the outcome.

Waterford's Daniel Lalor challenges Declan Dalton of Cork. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 1-4 (1-0 pen), William Buckley 1-4, Alan Connolly 1-3, Diarmuid Healy 0-3, Shane Barrett 0-3, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3 (0-1f), Mark Coleman 0-2, Hugh O’Connor 0-1, Tommy O’Connell 0-1, Brian Roche 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Reuben Halloran 0-13 (0-8f, 0-2 ’65), Shane Bennett 1-0 (1-0 pen), Jamie Barron 0-2, Darragh Lyons 0-1, Calum Lyons 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville – captain)

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) for Dalton (42)

23. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) for Barrett (47)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers) for Daire O’Leary (50)

21. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers) for Downey (55)

25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Healy (61)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside Ballinacourty – captain), 2. Daniel Lalor (De La Salle), 4. Conor Keane (De La Salle)

5. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 11. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 13. Seán Mackey (Fenor)

12. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle), 9. Jamie Barron (Fouremilewater), 7. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

14. James Power (Clonea), 10. Seán Walsh (Fourmilewater), 15. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside Ballinacourty)

Subs

26. Joe Booth (Colligan) for Fagan (inj) (8)

17. Brian Lynch (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg) for Lalor (20)

23. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff) for Power (47)

22. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty) for Booth (51)

19. Martin Power (Clonea) for Daly (58)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)