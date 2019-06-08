25 mins ago

We have one game in the Munster SHC and one in the Leinster SHC on the cards this evening.

Waterford are out of contention in Munster but have pride to play for against the Rebels, who are chasing a place in the provincial decider.

Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

Waterford