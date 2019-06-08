We have action in Munster and Leinster tonight.
And here’s the Carlow team to face Wexford:
Carlow
1. Brian Treacy
2. Kevin McDonald
3. Paul Doyle
4. Michael Doyle
5. Eoin Nolan
6. David English
7. Richard Coady
8. Jack Kavanagh
9. Seán Whelan
10. John M Nolan
11. Martin Kavanagh
12. Edward Byrne
13. James Doyle
26. Ted Joyce
15. Chris Nolan
Cork will start as selected.
Here’s how Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford are set to line-out against Carlow. The Model County are chasing their first victory of the competition after successive draws against Dublin and Galway.
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning
2. Damien Reck
3. Liam Ryan
4. Simon Donohoe
5. Paudie Foley
6. Matthew O’Hanlon
7. Shaun Murphy
8. Kevin Foley
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe
10. Rory O’Connor
11. Paul Morris
12. Liam Óg McGovern
13. Cathal Dunbar
14. Lee Chin
15. Conor McDonald
We have one game in the Munster SHC and one in the Leinster SHC on the cards this evening.
Waterford are out of contention in Munster but have pride to play for against the Rebels, who are chasing a place in the provincial decider.
Here’s how the teams are named to start:
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
Waterford
