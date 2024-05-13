Izuchukwu shows exciting potential at blindside for Ulster

THE SENSE HAS always been that things would eventually take off for Cormac Izuchukwu at Ulster.

He’s 6ft 7ins tall, around 117kg in weight, and can move at high speed. He played in the backs until he left school and is an Ireland 7s international, with that background obvious in his comfort on the ball even in wide channels

Tullamore man Izuchukwu took a unique route into professional rugby and when he arrived at Ulster in 2020, he knew he had lots to learn. When he was signed to the academy as a second row, he had still played fewer than 20 games as a lock in his entire life.

In the years since, Izuchukwu has had to get to grips with the technical demands of pro rugby, the physical realities of it, the injuries that are part and parcel of the gig, and the tactical knowledge that is important these days.

But his rich potential has been clear. He was included on the Emerging Ireland tour in 2022, working under Paul O’Connell, and Ulster subsequently handed him a contract that runs until 2026. He had only started a single senior game for the northern province at that stage but they had great belief in how good he could be.

In recent weeks, Izuchukwu has made progress under new head coach Richie Murphy, who is evidently excited about what the man they call ‘Izzy’ can do.

Izuchukwu has played for Emerging Ireland and the Combined Academies. Steve Haag / INPHO Steve Haag / INPHO / INPHO

24-year-old Izuchukwu made a notable impact off the bench in Ulster’s URC wins over Cardiff and Benetton before he came into the starting XV for Saturday’s bonus-point victory away to the Scarlets.

It was intriguing to see Murphy picking Izuchukwu at blindside flanker, a position which he has always seemed well suited to. On his first start in that number six shirt, Izuchukwu delivered a strong 58-minute performance.

Having been used as a ball-carrier in midfield off a six-man lineout in the opening minute, Izuchukwu’s second carry was wide on the left in his role within Ulster’s phase-play shape.

Izuchukwu’s comfort in this position is obvious as he beats a Scarlets defender with his in-and-out footwork and fights upfield in the second tackle effort.

He played in the centre in his final year at Roscrea College where he was part of a team that also included Josh Wycherley and Michael Milne.

Izuchukwu has the size and power to carry closer to the ruck – he drove over for his first Ulster try from close range against Benetton recently – but his dynamism can also be effective with a little more space.

In the instance below, Jacob Stockdale’s work under a box kick gives Izuchukwu a chance to show his fend and acceleration.

He could perhaps have kept the ball in his left arm after the first fend in order to attempt a second fend here, but Izuchukwu’s athleticism is clear again.

He did have frustration in this game not to add to his try tally as he was held up over the Scarlets line twice in the first half.

First, Scarlets deny him from an Ulster five-metre tap play that saw Izuchukwu swinging into the shortside à la Leicester Tigers [Leinster actually call this play 'Leicester' and Ross Molony scored from it last weekend].

And soon after, Izuchukwu nearly scored from 10 metres out as he swept into the shortside on a lineout play.

Izuchukwu shows his power to break the first tackle attempt but the next two Scarlets defenders do well to wrap up the ball, concerning themselves more with ensuring the Ulsterman won’t be able to ground it rather than actually tackling him.

It’s frustrating for Izuchukwu not to finish but both of these instances above and the one below show how keen Ulster are to use him as a strike weapon.

Despite coming off with more than a quarter of the game left, Izuchuwku was Ulster’s top ball carrier in this game with 13. He’s a big, powerful man with good footwork and pace so it makes total sense to use him so extensively.

Izuchuwku has worked hard on his lineout jumping and mauling skills over the last four years and he will continue to be an option in that regard but he didn’t claim any Ulster lineouts in this game, while he lifted just once. Often, he wasn’t even part of the lineout as he instead set up in midfield.

Izuchukwu, who loved Fijian rugby growing up, has previously shown his eye-catching offloading ability for Ulster and while there weren’t any offloads against Scarlets, he threw a smooth sweep pass before Stuart McCloskey’s crucial try early in the second half.

At other times, Ulster will need Izuchukwu to go harder at the line before passing but they’re keen to swing the ball wide as early as possible in this specific instance after a turnover.

Izuchukwu made seven tackles against Scarlets, generally bringing good accuracy in his defensive work.

The Ballynahinch RFC club man did slip off one tackle as he chased a restart…

… but on the next phase, Izuchukwu recovered as he earned a breakdown turnover for Ulster.

To have defensive breakdown ability in your skillset is important for every player but all the more so if you’re playing in the back row.

This was Izuchukwu’s first jackal turnover of the season, according to Opta, and it would be brilliant for Ulster if he could continue to push his game in this regard.

Within 10 minutes, Izuchukwu had another defensive turnover, this one by ‘reefing’ the ball in contact.

Izuchukwu targets the ball as opposite number Taine Plumtree carries and though the Scarlets back row appears to get his right knee to ground – signalling that a tackle has been completed – the referee is happy with Izuchukwu’s strip of the ball.

It shows his explosive power again as he rips the ball clear of Wales international Plumtree, allowing Ulster to counter-attack.

Izuchukwu clearly has the athletic qualities to succeed in professional rugby and the challenge now is to be a consistent force as he gets opportunities under new Ulster boss Murphy.

It must be kept in mind that this was a performance against one of the weaker teams in the URC but he certainly showed exciting potential as a blindside flanker.

Having turned 24 in January, it feels like Izuchukwu is ready to kick on.