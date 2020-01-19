13 mins ago

Welcome along to Croke Park as we build up to the coverage of the 2020 AIB All-Ireland senior club football decider.

There’s a familiar presence in one corner with the reigning champions Corofin. The Galway club are aiming to complete three-in-a-row, the first team to do so, and success today would be their fourth in six seasons.

It’s a case of breaking new ground for opponents Kilcoo, the Down champions are appearing in their first final after only

being crowned Ulster champions for the first time last season.

Throw-in is 4pm.