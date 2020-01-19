The Galway club are chasing three-in-a-row.
2020 AIB All-Ireland senior club football final
Corofin (Galway) v Kilcoo (Down), Croke Park, 4pm
Cork’s Conor Lane is the referee for this one.
Corofin
1. Bernard Power
2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke
5. Kieran Molloy
6. Conor Cunningham
7. Dylan Wall
8. Daithi Burke
9. Ronan Steede
10. Gary Sice
11. Michael Farragher
12. Jason Leonard
13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Micheal Lundy (captain)
Kilcoo
1. Martin McCourt
2. Niall Branagan
3. Ryan McEvoy
4. Niall McEvoy
5. Eugene Branagan
6. Aaron Branagan
7. Daryl Branagan
8. Aaron Morgan
9. Aidan Branagan (joint captain)
10. Dylan Ward
11. Paul Devlin
12. Ryan Johnston
13. Shealan Johnston
14. Jerome Johnston
15. Conor Laverty (joint captain)
Welcome along to Croke Park as we build up to the coverage of the 2020 AIB All-Ireland senior club football decider.
There’s a familiar presence in one corner with the reigning champions Corofin. The Galway club are aiming to complete three-in-a-row, the first team to do so, and success today would be their fourth in six seasons.
It’s a case of breaking new ground for opponents Kilcoo, the Down champions are appearing in their first final after only
being crowned Ulster champions for the first time last season.
Throw-in is 4pm.
