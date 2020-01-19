This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4,331 Views 3 Comments
2020 AIB All-Ireland senior club football final

Corofin (Galway) v Kilcoo (Down), Croke Park, 4pm

*****************

Cork’s Conor Lane is the referee for this one.

Here’s the teams named to start:

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

2. Cathal Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald
4. Liam Silke

5. Kieran Molloy
6. Conor Cunningham
7. Dylan Wall

8. Daithi Burke
9. Ronan Steede

10. Gary Sice
11. Michael Farragher
12. Jason Leonard

13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher
15. Micheal Lundy (captain)

Kilcoo

1. Martin McCourt

2. Niall Branagan
3. Ryan McEvoy
4. Niall McEvoy

5. Eugene Branagan
6. Aaron Branagan
7. Daryl Branagan

8. Aaron Morgan
9. Aidan Branagan (joint captain)

10. Dylan Ward
11. Paul Devlin
12. Ryan Johnston

13. Shealan Johnston
14. Jerome Johnston
15. Conor Laverty (joint captain)

Welcome along to Croke Park as we build up to the coverage of the 2020 AIB All-Ireland senior club football decider.

There’s a familiar presence in one corner with the reigning champions Corofin. The Galway club are aiming to complete three-in-a-row, the first team to do so, and success today would be their fourth in six seasons.

It’s a case of breaking new ground for opponents Kilcoo, the Down champions are appearing in their first final after only
being crowned Ulster champions for the first time last season.

Throw-in is 4pm.

