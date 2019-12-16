This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Courtois corner decision was his own - Zidane

The stopper made an impact after coming up for a late corner versus Valencia.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 1:15 PM
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
THIBAUT COURTOIS made the decision himself to go up for the late corner that saw Real Madrid snatch a last-gasp draw with Valencia, according to head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid were staring down the barrel of a second LaLiga defeat of the season courtesy of Carlos Soler’s 78th-minute striker at Mestalla.

However, Belgium goalkeeper Courtois saw a late header saved by Jaume Domenech and Karim Benzema lashed home to ensure Madrid returned to the capital with a point.

“He decided to go up and this shows that we wanted more, that we never give up,” Zidane told a news conference.

“The equaliser is something that we put a lot of effort into. This is Real Madrid, a team that never gives up. They believed they could do it and they did.

“With everything we did, I think we deserved to score a goal that compensated with the effort of the team.

“Football is like this and you can’t complain. You have to accept what football gives you. A point is little reward. 

“In the end, we got a big result, but it’s a shame because we had a very good first half. They were better going forward in the second half and it was even.”

Madrid were without Casemiro, who was rested against Valencia - likely due to the defensive midfielder being one yellow card away from suspension ahead of a midweek Clasico against Barcelona.

Zidane explained: “He wasn’t meant to play and those that did did very well. Casemiro had played lots of games and I’m very happy that we did everything without him.

“We drew, but I think we deserved a bit more. He’d played 21 matches and he had to rest, but I was only thinking about the Valencia game.”

