This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prescott shines as Cowboys claims sixth straight win over struggling Giants

It was not pretty but it was effective for the Dallas Cowboys, who improved to 5-3 for the season as the New York Giants dropped to 2-7.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 550 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4879191
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

THE DALLAS COWBOYS beat the New York Giants 37-18 as they extended their winning streak against the NFL franchise.

Dallas were too good for New York at MetLife Stadium, where the visiting Cowboys made it six successive victories over the struggling Giants on Monday.

It was not pretty but it was effective for the Cowboys, who improved to 5-3 for the season as the Giants dropped to 2-7.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the way with three touchdowns after throwing 22 of 35 for 257 yards and an interception, while Ezekiel Elliot added 139 yards.

The Giants only trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter, but their sloppiness proved detrimental after rookie QB Daniel Jones had an interception and two fumbles lost.

Coming off a bye, the Cowboys made a slow start after Prescott was intercepted on the first offensive play of the night by Antoine Bethea as the teams traded field goals in the opening quarter.

The Giants moved 12-3 ahead with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter after Jones threw a one-yard touchdown to Cody Latimer, with Aldrick Rosas adding a 25-yard field goal.

However, the Cowboys stole the momentum back from the Giants with 10 points in the remaining minutes for a 13-12 half-time lead in the Big Apple – Prescott connecting with Blake Jarwin for a 42-yard touchdown and Xavier Woods intercepting Jones for a field goal.

After the Cowboys and Giants exchanged field goals in the third period, Prescott’s TD pass for Michael Gallup gave Dallas a 23-15 advantage and his 45-yard throw to Amari Cooper with eight minutes remaining effectively sealed the win after Rosas’ field goal had trimmed the deficit.

The Cowboys ended the night with another touchdown when Jones – who finished 26 of 41 for 210 yards – was strip-sacked by Dorance Armstrong and Jourdan Lewis ran 63 yards into the end zone.

Source: NFL/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie