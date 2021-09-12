Membership : Access or Sign Up
Anderlecht say Craig Bellamy is leaving coaching role for mental health reasons

The Welshman has been working as one of manager Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 9:17 PM
Bellamy is taking a break from coaching.
Image: John Thys
Image: John Thys

FORMER LIVERPOOL and Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy is to leave his role as assistant coach at Anderlecht for mental health reasons, the Belgian club have announced.

The 42-year-old is to step down on Monday after taking a “very difficult, but absolutely necessary decision concerning his health”, according to the club.

Bellamy, who has been working as one of manager Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff, has spoken openly about his issues with mental health in the past.

Former Wales international Bellamy, who also played for other clubs including Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham in a lengthy career, initially joined Anderlecht in as Under-21 coach in 2019.

Bellamy said his farewells to the dressing room after Anderlecht’s 7-2 victory over Mechelen in the Belgian First Division on Sunday.

Anderlecht director of sports Peter Verbeke told the club’s website: “The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless.

“It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period.”

