Gilroy determined to 'light it up every time' as he closes in on 200 Ulster caps

HE WASN’T ON the scoresheet himself in Parma but Craig Gilroy played a major role in keeping the scoreboard ticking over as Ulster racked up the points against Zebre last weekend.

The winger produced two fine moments of individual brilliance in the 36-3 win at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, first drawing Zebre full-back Junior Laloifi and then holding him long enough to slip James Hume down the touchline for the score, before a fine no-look behind the back flick put Will Addison over for a score of his own.

For a player who is slowly creeping up on the overall try-scoring record in the Celtic League under its various guises – with 57 scores he’s ten off the record held by former team-mate Tommy Bowe – assists aren’t the primary focus, but Gilroy insists he was happy with his contribution in the tries.

“You have to back yourself and try things, especially when you’re in a competitive position like I am. Not that you want to be loose with the ball or a wee bit foolish, you want to look after it as well. But at the same time you want to offer something to the team that brings a spark,” says the 30-year-old.

“[The passes] were pretty blind but I was able to hear Will Addison and James Hume even though they were behind me. I just had to follow the noise and back myself. I could have very easily held on and recycled it, scored the try a few phases later, but I went with my gut and it paid off. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. Thankfully it paid off.”

With competition so tight in the Ulster back three, there is a need to offer a stand-out quality that others perhaps don’t. When you have three Ireland internationals in Addison, Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale to contend with, along with exciting young talents such as Ethan McIlroy and Aaron Sexton pushing through, you need a few strings to your bow just to get a look-in.

Gilroy does have those, the former Methodist College man having never lost that predatory instinct for the try line despite now being one of the elder statesmen in the Ulster squad, even though he still has plenty of miles in his legs. But there is a recognition he’s not guaranteed anything.

Last season he only made 11 appearances in all competitions, the lowest total of his Ulster career to date, and was only offered a one-year contract extension during the off-season. So there is a pressing need for him to make his case every time he gets a chance.

“I want to make a significant mark every time I’m on the pitch, whether I’m 19-years-old or I’m 30. Every single time I put on that Ulster jersey I want to completely light it up, go the length, score tries. That’s always how I’ve felt and that’s still how I feel,” claims Gilroy, who is five caps short of 200 for Ulster.

“Back three is probably the most competitive in the squad. You have to be on the money, you have to be producing your ‘A’ game and you have to be training at a high standard as well. I think I’m doing everything right at the minute. I’m looking after myself well from a recovery point of view and I think I’m playing some good rugby as well. I’m keeping my foot on the gas.

“Where I am in that pecking order, you’d have to ask Dan. Where do I put myself? I think I’m definitely higher than I was last season. Dan picked me to start for the Zebre game and I know he had other options, and I know I’m knocking on the door.

“I’m just trying to provide an all-round game and provide what I always bring, which is that attacking threat and scoring tries but also making tackles and being dominant in the air, and even securing a breakdown. I just want to tick all those boxes when it comes to selection.”

He’ll hope to lay down another marker tomorrow when Ulster put their unbeaten United Rugby Championship record on the line against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium, with Dan McFarland’s side aiming to continue their upward trajectory in their on-pitch performances from week to week.

Their bonus point win over Zebre, while scrappy, was a little better than their back and forth win over Glasgow Warriors a week prior, and Gilroy believes it is exciting that there is still more for the province to offer.

“Have you seen our best rugby yet? No, I think there’s still a lot to come,” he believes. “I suppose it’s just about steadily building that. Without clicking and being at our best, we’re still putting in bonus point performances home and away.”

